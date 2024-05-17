Lisa Rinna dragged for shading Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley amid marriage drama: ‘Not a friend’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna has been dragged after fans felt she threw shade at Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley amid their marriage drama.

Last week, Dorit and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemlsey, announced they were separated.

The news came nearly a year after Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umanksy, announced they had separated after 26 years of marriage.

In light of the marriage troubles plaguing RHOBH, Lisa opted to show the haters she’s still going strong with Harry Hamlin. They celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in March.

“Oh, look who’s still together,” Lisa wrote on an Instagram Story with a picture of her and Harry.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The IG account @bravosnarkside shared it, resulting in backlash for the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna dragged for shading Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemlsey amid marriage drama

The comments section of the Instagram post was filled with critics coming for Lisa over her IG Story.

“Wow what a great friend! And to think Kyle took her side over both of her sisters sides on many occasions…. 👀,” wrote one critic.

There were several comments about Lisa not being a great friend and one that called her out for being bitter about not starring on RHOBH anymore.

“Of course she did. Total lack of grace, and dignity,” said another critic.

Others came for Lisa’s marriage to Harry, pointing out that he spends time in Canada.

The critics have descended. Pic credit: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

“Yea cause they don’t live together 😂😂😂he’s in Canada most of the year,” was a comment.

Lisa and Harry were accused of living separate lives.

“So what if you’re still legally married when we all see that you both have been living separate lives for years. Fake marriages aren’t enviable.” read one remark about Lisa’s marriage.

The reality TV star was also put on blast for being mean-spirited before being called the c-word.

More critics weigh in. Pic credit: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

Oh yes… Lisa has brought out the haters over her Instagram post about her marriage with Harry Hamlin.

More RHOBH trolls? Pic credit: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

The haters didn’t seemingly bother Lisa because she doubled down on her happiness with Harry in another social media message.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin gush over each other

It turns out that Harry and Lisa did a feature on their decades-long marriage for People magazine. Lisa shared a video from their interview that discussed how they first met.

They were both smitten from the get-go, but Harry was married to Nicollette Sheridan. When his marriage ended, Lisa and Harry went out on a date.

The video shares the love story and features them gushing over each other. There’s no question the timing is quite interesting, especially considering Lisa just shaded her supposed friends Dorit and Kyle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.