Lisa Rinna brought up Heather Locklear on RHOBH — Here’s why Denise Richards was upset

Denise Richards looked incredibly uncomfortable last week when Lisa Rinna mentioned Heather Locklear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

There is a sordid past between Richards and Locklear, and Rinna was friends with her during that time. Why she chose to bring it up is unclear, but it is suspected to be to prove that Denise is not a good friend.

What happened between Denise Richards and Heather Locklear?

Back in 2006, there was a very public feud between Denise Richards and Heather Locklear. The two women were going through divorces with their spouses. They had known one another because Denise was married to Charlie Sheen, who had starred on Spin City with Heather. She was married to Richie Sambora at the time.

After Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora split, Richards and Sambora began dating, and that caused quite a stir. She was accused of being a bad friend, though Denise denies any of that is true. The relationship was unexpected between the two, and they bonded over being at the same place at the same time.

Not only were Denise and Richie both going through incredibly public divorces, but they were also caring for six parents. They connected on another level. Their relationship did not last long, but it was something that made several headlines over a decade ago.

Why did Lisa Rinna bring it up on RHOBH?

This was brought up by Lisa Rinna after Denise Richards called her a bad friend. Her point was to prove that Denise was a hypocrite after what she did to Heather Locklear back in the day.

The difference is, Denise denies she and Heather were friends. The two women knew one another, but she was friends with Charlie Sheen, not her. Dating Richie Sambora wasn’t stabbing a friend in the back, and Denise maintains exactly that.

Brandi Glanville chimed in on Watch What Happens Live and revealed that Heather Locklear sent her a message thanking her for exposing Denise Richards. There has not yet been proof that it happened, but Glanville did ask her to be on WWHL with her, to which Locklear declined.

She claims that Denise Richards had also given Heather Locklear a cease and desist in the past. Brandi and Bravo both got one during this round of filming RHOBH, so it is likely that it may have happened with Locklear as well.

Rinna threw the feud out there, and now, everyone is wondering what went down with Denise Richards and Heather Locklear.

Denise is not returning to RHOBH next season, so for now, it looks like all of this is in the past for her. Richards isn’t looking back and has no regrets.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.