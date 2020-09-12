Denise Richards reveals how she’s getting revenge after rough season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Denise Richards may be done with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she is living her best life.

The reality star and soap actress revealed that success is the best revenge. Denise is moving on her with her life and continuing to work on television without the pressures that mounted on the most recent season of the Bravo show.

Success and happiness are the best revenge

Earlier this week, Denise Richards shared a sweet anniversary post and talked about Aaron Phypers. The couple celebrated two years of marriage, both of which were part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In the comment section, followers showed up to ask about the show and to share some support for Denise. Many revealed they believed her side of the story, while others threw shade at the reality star.

When asked about what Denise Richards was going to do about the RHOBH mean girls, she replied, “happiness & success is the sweetest revenge.”

It was a tough season and her decision to walk away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wasn’t surprising. The affair chatter and allegations tainted the entire season, and despite claims from both sides about what was true or not true, a real answer has yet to be given.

What will Denise Richards do without The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Currently, Denise Richards has been filming in Spain. She has shared photos from working on the set and appears to be enjoying getting back to work in the COVID-19 era.

Also, she is part of the CBS soap, The Bold and the Beautiful. She plays Shauna Fulton and is currently married to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Denise spends a lot of time opposite Thorsten, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Katrina Bowden who plays her daughter, Flo, and Rena Sofer who plays her best friend, Quinn Forrester.

Things appear to be going well for the actress in her personal life as well. Aaron Phypers stood up for his wife (much to the dismay of the other women) when he felt she was in a sticky situation. The couple navigated her final season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now, that is behind them.

Moving on is what Denise Richards believes is best. She is happy and continuing to work, so that will be the sweetest revenge she could ever get. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is behind her, and there’s no turning back.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.