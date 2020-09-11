The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy gets a present and Quinn begs Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap reveal a lot is happening where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is concerned.

She has been in a bad way since Bill (Don Diamont) hit her while she was riding her motorcycle. Since then, everything has spiraled out of control.

Steffy is front and center

After plenty of focus on Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Shauna (Denise Richards), it is all about Steffy and her love life and trials.

There will be some intense moments between her and Liam (Scott Clifton). Her relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan) will also begin to move forward.

All of the men in Steffy’s life are worried about her. She has been through a lot, and her need for more pain pills has some of them concerned. Vinny (Joe LoCicero) will come through for her, and by the end of the week, she will be hiding the pills she received.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) isn’t going to let Liam walk away without a confrontation. He will confront him over the way he acts with Steffy. Will there be a lightbulb moment?

Hope (Annika Noelle) doesn’t believe Steffy is moving on, even after things with Finn start to move forward. She has stepped all over toes this past week, and next week, things get even more intense.

Will Hope be able to move past the confrontation she had and accept that Steffy isn’t pining over Liam anymore?

Quinn goes to Ridge

Last week, Quinn overplayed her hand. In a hasty move, she summoned Bill to her house, where Brooke and Ridge discussed a possible reconciliation.

That move will cost her big.

Ridge complained to Eric (John McCook), and her marriage is likely in danger. On Monday, she will have to crawl back to Ridge and ask him to give Shauna another shot.

Will he want to stay married, or will he walk away faster than he tied the knot?

A lot is packed into next week’s episodes of the CBS soap.

Steffy has some rough days ahead, but with a new man in her life, will she be able to shine? Quinn has a lot to explain. Her meddling is finally catching up to her. Will she lose it all because she wanted Shauna to have Ridge?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.