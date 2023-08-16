Lindsie Chrisley wants a ‘traditional’ proposal to include permission from Todd Chrisley

Lindsie Chrisley may have left Chrisley Knows Best early on and chose not to be a part of the upcoming reality series being filmed, but she is still Todd Chrisley’s daughter.

The mom of one recently revealed she is in a new relationship, as the couple vacationed in Mexico. Lindsie talked about how special it was to be there with someone because it was where she and Will Campbell got married.

And while the relationship is still new, the podcaster has an idea of how the ideal proposal from Trent would go down.

Things with her first marriage were a little chaotic, and Todd wasn’t thrilled about Lindsie being with Will. It was discussed a lot during the earlier seasons of Chrisley Knows Best. The patriarch’s biggest gripe was that he was never asked for permission to marry his daughter.

It seems that won’t be a problem this time around, though.

During a recent episode of her Southern Tea podcast, Lindsie discussed how she would like things to play out, even if it won’t be easy to be more traditional.

Lindsie Chrisley talks about her ideal proposal

Lindsie Chrisley revealed that she is aiming for a more traditional proposal this time around.

One step would be getting her father’s permission to marry her.

The former reality star acknowledged that it might be difficult with her father serving federal time, but it’s still something she would like to see happen.

She said, “It’s a tricky situation with my parents being incarcerated. What would that even look like? How do you even approach that? How many visits would be appropriate to do that? You don’t just sign up and go to a weekend visit and be like, ‘Hey, by the way, nice to meet you. I want to marry your daughter.’ Like to me, that’s not appropriate.”

There would likely be visits for the two men to get to know one another before it could move to something more like asking for permission to marry her.

Lindsie Chrisley explains what she would change this time around

In her previous relationship and subsequent marriage to Will Campbell, Lindsie Chrisley revealed they lived together from almost the beginning.

She isn’t interested in repeating that with someone she intends to marry.

Lindsie said, “I just think that it takes away a lot of the excitement and the newness and the settling in and the becoming one.”

The podcaster said it left almost no distinction between what they were doing before tying the knot and wasn’t as exciting as it could be.

She and Trent just went Instagram official, so there’s no rush on when things happen. Lindsie is focused on what’s happening in the present, even if she does have thought about what she wants moving forward.