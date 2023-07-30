Lindsie Chrisley debuts new boyfriend as they vacation in Mexico

Lindsie Chrisley is Instagram official with her new man.

The former Chrisley Knows Best star likes to keep her life private, only sharing a few things here and there.

Her podcasts are full of stories, but none about the more personal things in her life. She isn’t even that active on social media besides a few photos of herself and her son, Jackson.

She reconciled with her parents and siblings following Todd and Julie Chrisley’s conviction for tax evasion and bank fraud, doing a three-part podcast interview that covered her podcast, Savannah Chrisley’s podcast, and Chrisley Confessions podcast.

However, Lindsie appears to be estranged from her family once again. She revealed she was taught to “fight” Savannah growing up and has her blocked on social media.

Despite being private, Lindsie has finally opened up about the new man in her life.

Lindsie Chrisley vacations in Mexico with new boyfriend

It must be serious if Lindsie Chrisley shares her boyfriend with the world.

The podcast host took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos featuring her trip to Mexico with her new man, Trent.

She revealed that taking the step to travel there was big for her. It was where she married Jackson’s father, Will, so it held a special place in her heart.

Lindsie captioned the share, in part, “I’ve found a man that will carry my bag when it’s too heavy. Who is considerate and quiet when I want to sleep in. Hugs on me all night & reminds me that he loves me every day. Who knew you could be loved this way. Forever grateful, I love you Trent.”

Lindsie Chrisley declines participation in Chrisley docuseries

The events of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s legal troubles will reportedly be covered in a docuseries.

Rumblings of something in the works have made their rounds through social media, and Lindsie Chrisley seemingly confirmed it was happening.

The eldest Chrisley daughter declined to participate in the docuseries because not all sides would be told. What that meant wasn’t clear, but it’s speculated that it will be done similarly to the docuseries on Randall Emmett and Erika Jayne.

Todd recently applied for a move from his federal prison in Florida to a home confinement situation after telling his lawyer he felt his fame was causing him strife. Savannah and Chase Chrisley detailed their parents’ struggles behind bars during a recent episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

Lindsie hasn’t said much about her parents’ since they reported to their assigned facilities earlier this year, but she has remained in touch with Nanny Faye.