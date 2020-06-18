Lindsie Chrisley is ready for rainbow baby, says it will be a girl

Lindsie Chrisley is ready to expand her family. The former reality star talked about trying for another child with her husband, Will Campbell on her podcast, Coffee Convos.

This will be Chrisley’s rainbow baby as she revealed she suffered a miscarriage. Currently, she is mom to Jackson, who was born in 2012. Chrisley Knows Best fans may remember the earlier seasons of the show featured both Lindsie and Jackson.

When will Lindsie Chrisley get pregnant again?

The former Chrisley Knows Best star revealed that she will be in the trying game very soon. She and Will Campbell are gearing up for it, and she promised to let listeners know whether the baby will be a girl or not based on the conversations they have been having.

During their chat, Lindsie Chrisley told Kailyn Lowry that two mediums have told her that her next child will be a girl.

Interestingly enough, the Teen Mom 2 star chimed in and talked about her experience with a medium and finding out about her current pregnancy. Lowry shared that Monica the Medium told her she would fall pregnant again and it would be a boy.

In the coming months, look for Lindsie Chrisley to announce she is expecting and to find out whether what she was hearing from the mediums were correct. There will be an eight-year age gap between her kids, but that isn’t stopping her or Will Campbell from trying to add at least one more child into the mix.

What has Lindsie Chrisley been up to?

It has been a whirlwind year for Lindsie Chrisley. She is estranged from her father and the rest of the Chrisley Knows Best family. Things took a sharp turn downhill last August when family arguments went public.

There was a tax evasion case against Todd and Julie Chrisley and from there, any hopes of mending fences fell apart.

Lindsie was accused of being a part of a plan to take the famous family down. She revealed some information about them that they weren’t happy about, and in turn, her private life was made available for public consumption.

She was accused of having multiple affairs with Bachelor Nation members including Josh Murray and Robby Hayes. From scandalous romps to sex videos, nothing was off the table last fall.

Things have settled down since then, with Lindsie and Kailyn Lowry resuming their podcast after a hiatus.

Now, Lindsie Chrisley is focused on her family and expanding it soon.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, July 9 at 9/8c on USA.