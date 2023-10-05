Lindsie Chrisley didn’t reach out to Savannah Chrisley after Nic Kerdiles died — Here’s why

Lindsie Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley aren’t on good terms.

Their sisterly bond has never been strong, and Lindsie has mentioned several times that she and Savannah were often pitted against each other and competed for attention.

It’s been a few weeks since Nic Kerdiles tragically died in a motorcycle accident.

The Chrisley sons all spoke out about the loss of Nic, mainly because he was formerly engaged to Savannah and a part of the family for years.

Lindsie did not share a post about his death, though.

She addressed the lack of response by saying she was under the impression that his family did not want to be associated with the Chrisley name and wanted to respect that.

Lindsie Chrisley did not reach out to Savannah Chrisley after Nic Kerdiles died

On her The Southern Tea podcast, Lindsie Chrisley revealed she had not reached out to Savannah Chrisley following the passing of Nic Kerdiles.

She addressed the very public feud between her and her sister and the most recent comments made by Savannah on Nick Viall’s podcast.

Lindsie said, “I chose to respect her wishes that she had expressed on that guest spot on Nick Viall’s podcast about us not having an involvement in each other’s personal lives. And just decided that it was best, not only for her, but for me, not to reach out.”

There was some sense of caring about how Savannah felt, though. Lindsie said her heart went out to her but added, “as it would to anybody that was in that situation.”

Lindsie Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley are feuding

Despite a reconciliation before Todd and Julie Chrisley left to serve their federal time, Lindsie Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley are not on speaking terms.

In fact, Lindsie blocked Savannah because she was done with the drama.

She is busy hosting her podcasts and in a new relationship, and her other siblings have not positively contributed to her life.

Meanwhile, Savannah is raising Grayson and Chloe Chrisley while her parents serve their time. She and Chase Chrisley each visit their parents, splitting up which weekends they go where.

It seems as though the sisters are okay with not reconciling or speaking. Savannah is more apt to slam Lindsie while speaking to the media, but since Lindsie is most removed from the Hollywood part of her life, it doesn’t seem to bother her too much.

Lindsie is moving on, and while her heart is with Savannah, she isn’t reaching out.