Life After Lockup exclusive: Sarah calls Michael her man

Love After Lockup couple Michael and Sarah may no longer be together, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t chemistry between them.

This season on Life After Lockup, the two have been dealing with very heavy things.

Sarah and Michael share two daughters. She fell pregnant immediately following his release from prison while he was in a relationship with Megan on the side.

Sarah is Michael’s wife, and despite that, he has been with several women throughout his reality television journey.

Sarah calls Michael her man on Life After Lockup

This season on Life After Lockup, viewers have seen Michael with Megan and his new side chick, Maria. Sarah has been emotional about his disconnect from his children, some of which was focused on during an episode.

Over the last few episodes, Sarah has been emotional about the effect Michael’s absence has had on her daughter. When he showed up to visit, Aviana went into tears and was afraid of her dad.

She missed him, and Sarah’s heart was crushed.

They have tried counseling with the lady Sarah has seen for years, but that didn’t go over so well either. Life After Lockup viewers thought she would be done with Michael and his shenanigans for good this time, but that may not be the case.

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Sarah is talking with Michael about how to forge a relationship with the kids and continue it. After Aviana went to bed, Sarah offered Michael a drink.

During her confessional, she reveals there is still a connection between the two. Sarah says that Michael will always be her man.

Will there be a reconciliation between Sarah and Michael?

The trailer for this season of Life After Lockup hinted there might have been a reconciliation between Michael and Sarah. On social media, it doesn’t look like the two are back together at all.

With the lapse in time between filming and airing, there is likely a lot that will happen. Life After Lockup fans wondered if those pregnancy tests teased belonged to Megan.

Remember, Michael did visit her in Texas before going out to see his kids.

This back and forth between Sarah and Michael isn’t surprising, but it is a setback from where she was weeks ago when she sat down with a divorce attorney and got advice about what to do with the children.

To find out what happens between Sarah and Michael, be sure to tune in!

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.