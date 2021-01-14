Life After Lockup exclusive: Lindsey loses it on Scott

Life After Lockup couple Lindsey and Scott have hit a boiling point in their relationship.

The last time viewers saw them, she was screaming at him on the phone after he revealed he didn’t want her friend, Tara Belle, parking her camper on his property.

Lindsey left his laptop out in the rain as a way to get back at him. She was incredibly upset, and the words that came out of her mouth weren’t pleasant.

Scott reveals his concerns about Lindsey’s behavior

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Scott arrives back home. He attempts to talk to Lindsey while she is in his office, and knows that it is best he walks away instead of engaging further.

As Scott talks to the camera about Lindsey’s behavior and inability to accept when things don’t go her way, she is busy in his office spilling pills and carving some words into his desk.

Not only was she upset with Scott, but she was also concerned about him “calling the law” on her for what she did. In a confessional, Lindsey reveals that she wanted to get physical with him, but promised her mom that she would not.

During his conversation with the camera while outside of his house, Scott revealed that he believed that Lindsey would end up back in jail if she didn’t clean things up. Her anger and outrage were out of control, and he has learned that in order to deal with it, leaving her alone to work it out is best.

Are Lindsey and Scott still together?

Currently, it appears as though Lindsey and Scott have ended their relationship. There have been rumblings about why things ended, but nothing concrete.

There are several episodes of Life After Lockup left to air this season. At the point where Lindsey and Scott are at now, it doesn’t look hopeful for the two to be able to make things work.

Both came into things with different expectations. Lindsey wants Tara Belle to move in and has not been honest with Scott about their relationship at all. They are not only friends but also lovers too.

With the rage brewing, it wouldn’t be shocking to see things more out of control than they already are. Lindsey has no idea how to handle not getting her way or having to wait for things, and Scott isn’t equipped to be dealing with the theatrics of her emotions.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on We TV.