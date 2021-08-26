Life After Lockup exclusive: Lacey needs more help from Shane

Lacey needs more help from Shane where the kids are concerned. Pic credit: WEtv

A brand new season of Life After Lockup begins tomorrow night, and Lacey and Shane are back to share their life with viewers.

The coupled welcomed a baby girl, Summer Rayne, and they are adjusting to life with a newborn.

Lacey vents about how much time Shane isn’t spending at home in this exclusive Life After Lockup clip. He is always at the gym, and it is a very different scenario than what was initially discussed ahead of the baby girl’s birth.

During a confessional, Shane revealed that he went through some depression following Summer’s arrival. He has been spending a lot of time away, and when Lacey meets up with her dad, he can tell it is taking a toll on his daughter.

Will Lacey get through to Shane and get him to step up, or will this snowball into something more?

Be sure to tune in and find out all about what’s been up with Lacey and Shane since viewers last saw them.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.