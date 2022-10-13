Life After Lockup exclusive: Kevin chooses between Kayla and Tiffany

Kevin has a choice to make on Life After Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

The season finale of Life After Lockup is here, and Kevin has a decision to make.

He’s been back and forth between Tiffany, with whom he joined the show, and his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Kayla.

There’s been some conflict between both women and Kevin; now, he has to choose where he wants his love to be directed.

Kayla’s heart is on the line in this exclusive Life After Lockup clip.

She has questions about Kevin’s intentions, including wanting to know whether he is done seeing Tiffany.

When he confirms he is done with Tiffany, the two appear to want to give their relationship another shot.

Will Kevin and Kayla be able to work through all of their lies and deceit?

Be sure to tune into’s Friday’s episode to see how this plays out.

Life After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.