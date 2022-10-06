Life After Lockup exclusive: Destinie is a single mom

Destinie has a long road ahead of her on Life After Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Destinie is a new mom, and it looks like she’ll be doing it all on her own.

She returned to Life After Lockup this season determined to get something she believed Shawn owed her.

Her husband, Jason, is currently locked up. His release date isn’t until 2025, which leaves Destinie alone to raise their child.

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Destinie talks to her mom about the situation as she holds her newborn.

Jason left her to fend for herself, and she is back living with her mom. Their conversation is supportive in nature, and her mom is proud of where Destinie is in her life right now.

This time, it appears that Destinie will raise her baby. After all, the reality TV personality has several kids she no longer has custody of due to her poor choices.

As for what the future holds for Destinie, it’s unclear. For now, she appears to be adjusting to life with a newborn and her husband being behind bars for a few more years.

Life After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.