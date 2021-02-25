Life After Lockup exclusive: John is crushed about Lacey moving on

John reveals his struggles on Life After Lockup. Pic credit: WeTV

John has been dealing with the reality of his life without Lacey on Life After Lockup.

He was recently released from jail again, and finding out that his girl had decided to reconcile with her husband, Shane hasn’t set well with him.

Most recently, he was seen facing-off with Lacey’s dad. Things are weighing heavily on John, and when that happens, turning to substances is a very real possibility.

John talks about wanting to drink

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, viewers will get a glimpse into what Lacey and Shane have been doing. The couple is working together to build their marriage as they gear up to welcome a baby. Even though John weighs heavily on their minds, Lacey mentions that sober John is harmless but he never stays that way long.

Following that, John is seen driving around. In a call with his friend Lloyd, he reveals he is headed to the bar. It has only been a few days since his release, and drinking is only going to lead to bad decisions.

But, does Lloyd have good intentions?

When the two meet up, he says he has something for John. While the clip doesn’t show what it is, pulling behind the building to get it is suspicious at best. Hopefully, Lloyd will help his friend and steer him in the right direction because drinking and using will only lead to more problems for John.

Can John let Lacey go?

The next step for John is to accept the fact that Lacey is going to stay with Shane. Despite John breaking them up once, it looks like she has her head on straight when it comes to her marriage.

As Lacey gushes in the confessional about Shane and all he does, it is clear she is in a good place and not thinking about John.

For as long as they have been on the show, this love triangle has been going on. John learned about what Lacey did when he went back to jail from her friends, and now, he will have to work through life without her.

They have been co-dependent for years, but with Shane’s presence and commitment, Lacey has decided to cut the cord.

Whether John stays sober remains to be seen, but hopefully, he works through the situation with Lacey and moves on.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WeTV.