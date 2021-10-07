Life After Lockup exclusive: Amber and Puppy double date

Sammy blows up on Amber on an all-new Life After Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Amber and Puppy agreed to plan a double date last time Life After Lockup viewers saw them together, and they made good on that promise.

While Amber is dating Sammy, Puppy shows up with her man as well. Things appear to be a bit tense in the foursome, though things escalate fast after the waitress walks over.

When the waitress tells Amber that a guy at the bar sent her a drink, she replies to thank him. That caught Sammy by surprise and angered him as well.

As they bicker at the table, Puppy jokes about her drink, but it didn’t help diffuse the situation. Sammy is upset that Amber made him look foolish and storms off.

In this exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Sammy looks at the camera and reveals he is upset because it shows he cares. But after just a few words with production, he decides to leave.

After walking outside, Amber learns that Sammy drove off, and the clip ends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Be sure to tune in to find out what happens between Amber and her man.

Life After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.