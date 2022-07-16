Lexi Wilson, Malia White, and more Below Deck Med stars react to Emmy nomination

The Below Deck Med Season 6 cast speaks out on Primetime Emmy nod. Pic credit: Bravo

Lexi Wilson, Malia White, and more Below Deck Mediterranean stars have reacted to the news that Season 6 was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award.

Malia, Lexi, Captain Sandy Yawn, Katie Flood, Courtney Veale, chef Mathew Shea, David Pascoe, Lloyd Spencer, and Mzi “Zee” Dempers are the crew that gave Below Deck Mediterranean fans an entertaining Season 6. There’s no question the group has one of the closest bonds ever in Below Deck history.

However, thanks to Lexi, the drama was also at an all-time high. Lexi even opted out of the reunion as she blasted Bravo and the show’s producers.

This week Season 6 of Below Deck Med earned its first-ever Primetime Emmy Awards nods. Two nominations, to be exact, which is pretty cool for the Below Deck spin-off.

The Emmy nominations come as Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 kicks off, with Zee and Captain Sandy returning for another season.

Before fans get too invested in Season 7, Below Deck Med Season 6 stars reacted to the news their season is officially a Primetime Emmy nominee.

Below Deck Mediterranean stars react to Emmy nominations

Captain Sandy, who has been with the show since Season 2, wasted no time writing up an Instagram post to express her excitement over the Emmy nods. The captain opted for a generic picture of the show to accompany her caption.

“I am beyond humbled and proud to be a part of the show’s ever-growing success,” she wrote in part of the caption. She also expressed her excitement and the acknowledgment the nom means for the yachting world.

Former chief stew Katie took to Instagram too. However, Katie chose to use several behind-the-scenes images on her post.

Kate gave credit where credit is due, and that was with the production team. The brunette beauty gave props to the “camera crew, audio mixers, lighting, field crew, runners, hair & makeup, producers & executive producers.” She also gushed over the amazing cast from Season 6.

Malia spent three seasons on Below Deck Mediterranean. She used the Primetime Emmy news to reflect on her experience on the hit series, as she opted out of returning for the current season.

The bosuns congratulated everyone involved with Season 6 and wished luck to the Season 7 crew.

Lexi Wilson responds to Below Deck Med Primetime Emmy news

One person not gushing over the excitement of the Emmy nominations is Season 6 villain Lexi which should not surprise anyone.

Lexi has spent most of the time since she was on the show blasting pretty much everything about it. The Emmy news was no exception.

“So apparently my season got nominated for an Emmy! People tune in for drama and obviously, drama sells! The producers owe the cast more money,” she wrote on an Instagram Story that included a photo of a very nice living room.

Pic credit: @missleximaz/Instagram

There you have it, Below Deck fans, various cast reactions to the Emmy nods.

Tune in on Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on NBC to see if Below Deck Med takes home the award.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.