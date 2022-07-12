Captain Sandy doesn’t have Malia by her side on Below Deck Med Season 7. Pic credit: Bravo

Why isn’t Malia White on Below Deck Med Season 7? That’s a question on Below Deck fans’ minds as a new season of the hit spin-off gets under without Malia as bosun.

Malia’s a three-time Below Deck Mediterranean star, appearing on Seasons 2, 5, and 6. Although she kicked off her reality TV stint as a green deckhand, she returned as bosun for her last two seasons.

Below Deck Med fans have mixed feelings about Malia because of the part she played in Hannah Ferrier’s firing. Malia did redeem herself on Season 6, where she worked with Mzi” Zee” Dempers, who is back for Season 7.

Considering Malia and Captain Sandy Yawn’s close friendship, it surprises some that Raygan Tyler has taken over for Season 7 of the show.

Why isn’t Malia White on Below Deck Mediterranean’s Season 7?

There are a couple of reasons that Malia didn’t join Captain Sandy and Zee for another season of the Below Deck Mediterranean.

One was that last summer Malia was involved in a horrible scooter accident. Malia spent weeks recovering at home in Florida. Although she didn’t list that as a reason for not returning to the show, Below Deck Med Season 7 did a film last summer, so chances are it had an impact on her decision.

Malia confirmed in May that she would not be back with Captain Sandy for the current season. The yachtie has too many other things going on in her life, like her career in the yachting world. She’s working on getting her captain’s license.

Aside from yachting, Malia has a new business venture that has been taking up her time. Earlier this year, Malia launched a new podcast, Total Ship Show that focuses on real-life in the yachting industry. Season 2 of the podcast kicks off tomorrow.

Below Deck Med’s Malia still dating Jake Baker

Malia had her personal life play out on Season 2 and 5 of Below Deck Med. That’s why when she met hunky engineer Jake Baker on Season 6, Malia kept the relationship under wraps for nearly a year.

The couple is still going strong today. Jake recently shared a photo of them to his Instagram Stories expressing his love for Malia.

When Malia attended the Bravo upfronts with other Below Deck alums, she brought along Jake as her plus one. The brunette beauty also showed her gratitude for his joining her in an IG post.

“My Plus One 🖤👀🗽 #nyc #newyorkcity #upfront #weekendgetaway #bravo #belowdeck #belowdeckmed,” she wrote as the caption a series of photos from their New York City trip.

There’s a good chance her thriving personal life is another reason that Malia White opted out of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7. She didn’t speak about it, but Malia has been documenting her romance a lot more on social media, as well as discussing the struggles of dating another yacht on her podcast.

Are you happy or sad Malia isn’t on the current season of the show?

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premiers on Monday, July 11, on Bravo, with episodes dropping a week early on Peacock.