Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn reveals biggest Season 7 concern

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has revealed her biggest Season 7 concern as the show hits airwaves.

Captain Sandy has dealt with a lot over her five seasons on Below Deck Med, including firing fan-favorite chief stew Hannah Ferrier. The captain and her micromanaging style often earned her backlash, but that didn’t stop her from doing her job her way.

The upcoming season gives Captain Sandy some challenges she hasn’t faced in quite a while on the yachting series. She recently opened up about her biggest concern for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7.

What is Captain Sandy Yawn’s biggest Below Deck Med Season 7 concern?

Deckhand Mzi “Zee” Dempers” is the only returning crew member, at least at the beginning of the season. That means Captain Sandy has a brand-new chef, chief stew, and bosun for the first time since she debuted on the show in Season 2.

“It’s always a mystery,” the captain said when dealing with a new crew.

However, when faced with all new department heads, Captain Sandy has a whole new challenge. The captain admitted to Express UK it was her biggest concern for the season because all three department heads were wild cards to her.

“Will they know their job? Have they lied on their CV?” she stated. “Will they be full of awesome-sauce? And will we deliver five-star service? That is my hope with the department heads.”

One person not bringing the awesome sauce is bosun Raygan Tyler. The trailer and premiere episode let Below Deck Mediterranean fans know that the new bosun isn’t vibing with the captain at all.

Captain Sandy teases the new Below Deck Mediterranean Season

Despite her concerns, Captain Sandy can’t wait for Below Deck Med fans to see the new fun crew. She reiterated to E! News that she does deal with a slew of drama, which is par for the course with the Below Deck franchise.

“I’m excited for the fans to see how fun the crew are,” Captain Sandy expressed. “Yes, of course, we have issues like every other boat—I’m going to deal with them and they have their drama—but overall, they’re hilarious.”

Zee agreed with the captain but also shared what makes his Season 7 colleagues different from his Season 6.

Captain Sandy Yawn has her work cut out for her on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, not just with the crew. The trailer reveals several demanding charter guests, with one uber-demanding group kicking off the season.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premiers on Monday, July 11, on Bravo, with episodes dropping a week early on Peacock.