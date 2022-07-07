Below Deck Med alum Kasey Cohen sizzles in bikini fashion show

Kasey has put her Below Deck Mediterranean days behind her. Pic credit: @kaseylcohen/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Kasey Cohen sizzled in a bikini fashion show as her latest career move.

Kasey was a one-and-done with the hit Bravo reality TV show appearing on only Season 3. Like Below Deck Med’s Delaney Evans, Kasey’s CV wasn’t quite as transparent as it seemed.

The big difference between Delaney and Kasey was although Kasey struggled with knowing her stew role, she pushed through to learn, lasting the entire season. To be fair, Katie Flood didn’t give Delaney the same chance as Hannah Ferrier on the show.

Kasey has been living her best life since her Below Deck Mediterranean days, with a career that brings the heat.

Below Deck Med’s Kasey Cohen sizzles in bikini fashion show

Last week, Kasey put her killer body on display as she walked the runway in a Miami fashion show. Ahead of Miami Swim Week, which takes place July 14-21, Kasey strutted her stuff in style on the catwalk.

Kasey shared photos from her recent experience to Instagram. She showed off her long, lean legs, toned tummy, and ample cleavage in skimpy black and white print bikini. With a smile on her face and her long blonde locks to the side, Kasey finished off her sizzling style with a set of stilettoes.

“Miami with SU x” was the simple caption Kasey used for the post.

The bikini runway show comes after Kasey told her social media followers she had love on the brain. Kasey was referring to the hit reality TV show Love Island USA.

A few weeks ago, Kasey visited the Las Vegas site where Season 2 of Love Island USA was wearing their best bikinis, a staple on the show.

Kasey finds love after Below Deck Mediterranean

On Below Deck Med, Kasey found herself in a love triangle with João Franco and Brooke Laughton. These days there’s only one person for Kasey.

In a recent share to social media, Kasey and her girlfriend posed with their dogs with Kasey writing, “My whole heart x.”

Kasey has no problems gushing over her girlfriend, sharing pictures of them together, or expressing her happiness. However, the one thing Kasey hasn’t shared is her girlfriend’s name.

Another message had Kasey declaring if she’s living a dream, she never wants to wake up from it.

Kasey Cohen has come a long way since her days on Below Deck Mediterranean. She joins former Below Deck Med star Katie Flood and Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher, who proudly show off their killer bods.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premiers on Monday, July 11, on Bravo, with episodes dropping a week early on Peacock.