Katie stuns while enjoying a yachting break. Pic credit: @katiefloody/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean hottie Katie Flood soaks up the sun topless as a new season of the yachting show hits Bravo airwaves soon.

Katie was one and done with Below Deck Med appearing as the chief stew on Season 6. She was the first new chief stew to take over for fan-favorite Hannah Ferrier, who recently just announced her new reality TV gig.

The trailer for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 dropped this week, and Katie was nowhere to be found. It’s not a surprise, as Katie admitted she took a break from yachting last year.

While she may not be back on the small screen this summer as part of Captain Sandy Yawn’s crew, Katie has been busy heating up social media.

Below Deck Med hottie Katie Flood soaks up the sun topless

Katie is not a shy one, that’s for sure. The brunette beauty has been showing off her assets on social media for months, and her latest Instagram post is no exception.

Sitting on a beach, Katie donned a stylish brown hat to help hide her eyes from the son and skimpy cream-colored bikini bottoms. Katie goes sans a bikini top, holding her knees up to her chest to reveal tan lines and a side boob shot.

“Keep rolling,” was the caption on the post that also had her gazing up to the sky with a sultry look on her face.

The comments section was filled with remarks about how smoking hot Katie looked in the image. A few members of the Below Deck family showed up with comments, too, including Kate Chastain, who wrote “PERFECTION.”

Below Deck Med charter guest Roy Orbison Jr and chef Dave White, the chef for Season 7 of the show, left replies. Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alli Dore also had something to say, calling Katie “Beautiful.”

Pic credit: @katiefloody/Instagram

Katie puts her assets on display

This isn’t the first time Katie has put her killer body on display for her social media followers.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Katie joined her good friend Courtney Veale to frolic in the ocean minus a bikini top.

Courtney, for her part, has been causing a stir on social media thanks to a smoke show post revealing her in green lingerie.

Katie also showed off her killer curves and tiny waist in an Instagram post that had her standing in the water with a white-knotted wet t-shirt.

Along with using social media to her advantage, Katie Flood has still been speaking out about her Season 6 stint on Below Deck Mediterranean. Katie recently did an interview spilling some tea on just how bad the Lexi Wilson situation was on the show.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premieres on Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on Bravo and Monday, July 4 on Peacock.