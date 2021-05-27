Leah McSweeney fans are starting to turn on the RHONY star for her behavior this season

Fans are starting to turn on RHONY star Leah McSweeney after her recent antics. Pic credit: Bravo

Leah McSweeney quickly became a fan favorite during her first season with the Real Housewives of New York. Not only was she younger than the other RHONY ladies, but she brought a new level of feistiness to the cast.

She wasn’t afraid to go head to head with longtime RHONY cast members including Ramona Singer. They had a tough time finding common ground.

However, going into Season 13, Leah had mended most of the fences with her co-stars. But the addition of RHONY’s newest housewife, Eboni K. Williams, has added another layer of complexity to the group and it seems that Leah’s opinions are driving a wedge between her and the women — and fans are not having it.

Heather Thomson made her return, butted heads with Leah

Season 13 is tackling heavy storylines this year. But it’s also bringing back a familiar face.

Heather Thomson made her RHONY return and she got a much colder reception than she may have been expecting.

Part of that stemmed from an earlier conversation between Leah and her castmates where she accused Heather of gossiping about the women.

Specifically, she pointed out that on her In My Heart podcast, Heather had RHONY alum, Carole Radziwill, as a guest star. And during their conversation, the two recounted a time when the group went on vacation to St. Bart’s and Luann apparently did hard drugs.

Naturally, the ladies weren’t thrilled to hear that Heather was talking bad about them, especially since she was set to join them while they were on vacation in The Hamptons.

Fans, on the other hand, weren’t thrilled with how Leah had been handling herself this season either.

It seems that Leah’s continual draw to drama is even starting to rub her fans the wrong way. Many feel that she’s creating drama for nothing, and after her confrontation with Heather during a group dinner, things don’t seem to be getting any better.

Despite loving Leah last season, fans have had enough

Taking to social media, fans called Leah out for her attempt at confronting Heather for her drug comments on her podcast. Although she was trying to get the upper hand on the situation, Heather was able to hold it together — a detail that wasn’t lost on fans.

“Leah really [tried] to takedown heather and it flopped #RHONY,” one fan tweeted.

Others called Leah out for her overall behavior, pointing out that they liked her much more during the show’s last season.

“Leah was like a breath of fresh air last season, this season she’s like bad breath. #Rhony.” wrote one fan.

Other RHONY fans called for Bravo to ax Leah for her antics.

“Bravo needs to get rid of Leah if they hope to salvage what’s left of #RHONY and the $h*t show it’s become. It’s beyond comprehension they would let Heather get away, again! [facepalm emoji]” read a tweet.

Another commented, “So negative and it’s turning viewers off. I love #RHONY but Leah behaves like a childish brat. So annoying.”

The season is young, so while RHONY fans may not be feeling Leah’s antics and attitude so far this season, hopefully she’ll be able to turn it around and end on a high note.

