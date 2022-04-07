Lauren Burnham Luyendyk and her daughter Alessi twin in baby pink

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk shared a sweet photo in a matching outfit with her daughter Alessi. Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk and her daughter have taken pretty in pink to a whole new level.

The former Bachelor contestant shared a sweet photo of her and her daughter Alessi wearing the same shade of pink while smiling at the camera.

Alessi is the first-born of Lauren and her husband, former Season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Since having Alessi almost three years ago, the couple also welcomed twins Senna James and Lux Jacob into the world in June of last year.

Lauren and Alessi posed in matching baby pink outfits

The mom of five may have switched up her hair color from blonde to brunette, but that hasn’t stopped her from matching with her mini-me daughter. Lauren shared a photo on her Instagram story of her and her Alessi wearing light pink athleisure shirts and shorts from the brand Saski Collection.

Lauren stood behind her daughter with her arms on her shoulders, while Alessi nudged her hands under her chin. Lauren also finished off the outfit with a tan baseball hat while her daughter rocked a singular french braid. The former contestant wrote on the photo, “outfits are @saskicollection.”

Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

The brand that Lauren tagged, Saski Collection, is a brand of luxury athleisure created by the fitness enthusiast Tammy Hembrow. Saski states that it was created to inspire confidence in women and focuses on both strength and style.

Other ‘twinning’ moments with Lauren and her kids

When it comes to matching outfits with her children, Lauren has been known to share photos of the cute, coordinated looks on her Instagram page.

The Season 22 runner-up, who Arie infamously and ultimately chose after proposing to Becca Kufrin, has shown off the special moments with her husband and kids on the social media platform. Since their time on the show, the two have gotten married, planted roots in Scottsdale, and turned themselves into a family of five.

Although Lauren often posted with her mini fashionista in matching outfits, the term “twinning” took on a whole new meaning when she gave birth to twins in June of 2021. Twins Senna James and Lux Jacob allowed the mom of three to have even more opportunities to dress her family up in color-coordinated attire, even if it wasn’t an easy task.

Lauren posted a photo of Alessi, Senna, and Lux wearing the same outfits shortly after the twins were born. “Finally got a pic of these 3 all matching. You wouldn’t believe how many attempts & diff outfits I’ve tried to do this w/,” she wrote.

The Bachelor momma previously posted an outfit photo with her two daughters wearing burnt orange-colored tutus and matching hair bows as well. “Pumpkin spice & everything nice 👯‍♀️ ,” Lauren wrote in her caption.

And, of course, what are matching outfits without an entire family Christmas photo? Lauren also shared an Instagram photo of their family of five posing in matching plaid pajamas to wish her followers a happy holiday.

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk may have switched up her hair color, but it’s safe to say the Bachelor momma is surely not switching up her matching style anytime soon.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.