Larissa Lima says Colt Johnson can’t reach out because she’s blocked him everywhere

Who can forget one of the most tumultuous relationships in 90 Day Fiance history?

The era of Larissa Lima and Colt Johnson is arguably one of the best known of the franchise. Who can forget when Larissa said, “Who is against the queen will die!”

The couple has ended their relationship and gone their separate ways, but it wasn’t without major drama.

Does Larissa even think about Colt anymore?

On the Season 4 Tell All, Larissa brought a shocking surprise for her television husband. Larissa appeared on the television special via video chat but there was someone new sitting next to her.

While Colt and Larissa’s relationship has been anything but smooth, she surprised Colt with the debut of her new boyfriend on national TV.

Although Colt was burnt at the time, the tensions have cooled and both parties have moved on with their lives.

Larissa was recently asked on Instagram, “Has Colty ever tried to reach out to you after Vanessa?”

According to Larissa, Colt may not even be able to send her an email as he’s blocked on everything.

While she’s stayed on good terms with her ex Eric Nichols, it’s safe to say she’s doesn’t want any contact with her ex-husband.

What’s next for the ex 90 Day Fiance couple?

As for Larissa, you won’t be seeing her on TLC but Colt will definitely be making a few appearances on the spin-offs headed for Discovery+.

Shaun Robinson recently promised a ‘seat’ on her steamy, new show – 90 Day Bares All.

Assuring fans that she’ll expose behind-the-scene secrets, viewers can expect an interview from Colt himself down the line.

Colt may have new things to share as he recently spotted filming a proposal to his long-time friend Vanessa Guerra.

He initially told his ex-girlfriend Jess Caroline that he wasn’t interested in Vanessa romantically. In an effort to prove they were just friends, Vanessa admitted that Colt lies to women and she wouldn’t even trust him as a boyfriend.

Even though they share an ex, Eric shared his congratulations for the new couple and joked about being Colt’s best man.

Do you think Larissa and Colt will ever be friends?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.