90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson has been nearly-guaranteed a seat at Shaun Robinson’s new Discovery+ show titled 90 Day Bares All.

Shaun announced that she will be hosting the new 90 Day Fiance spin-off series on her Instagram.

She posted a teaser for the upcoming series on her Instagram.

“I am super excited about hosting the new show #90DayBaresAll!” she wrote in the caption. “Exclusive scenes, new interviews, big reveals! Launching January 4th @discoveryplus!”

Many fans took to the comments section to express their excitement. One commenter, in particular, was a 90 Day Fiance star himself.

“Wow,” Colt commented with a starry-eyed emoji.

Shaun then used the interaction as an opportunity to unofficially invite Colt to join the show.

“I’m sure there will be a seat for you, Colt,” Shaun replied adding a winky face emoji.

It seems that Colt was not one of the stars that have already been interviewed on the show, so fans shouldn’t expect to see him on the premiere episodes.

However, fans can likely expect him to appear on an episode further down the line.

What to expect on 90 Day Bares All

Shaun has been the host of the 90 Day Fiance reunion episode and now she will also host the new series 90 Day Bares All.

In the trailer that she posted, she teases that show will expose behind-the-scenes secrets that even die-hard fans have never heard.

“If you think you’ve seen it all, you won’t believe what’s about to happen next,” Shaun reveals. “Your favorite cast members will be joining me to reveal some jaw-dropping revelations.”

The trailer shows appearances from David Murphey, Tom Brooks, Stephanie Matteo, Tarik Myers, David Toborowsky, and Annie Suwan.

Fans can stream the new series exclusively on Discovery+ starting January 4.

Colt Johnson on 90 Day Fiance

Colt Johnson first appeared on 90 Day Fiance while he was dating Brazillian native Larissa Lima.

The couple met online, but the relationship moved swiftly.

They met in person while vacationing in Mexico where Colt proposed to her.

Larissa then moved to Las Vegas to live with Colt and his mother, Debbie.

Their relationship fell apart as quickly as it started. Colt ended up having her arrested for domestic violence, and the two filed for divorce.

Colt then reappeared on the show and started dating another Brazillian named Jess Caroline.

Their relationship also moved fairly quickly. They were doing well up until Colt and Debbie visited Brazil.

Jess discovered that Colt had been texting women including his best friend Vanessa Guerra whom she was particularly jealous of.

The two ended up parting ways and Colt is now engaged to Vanessa.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.