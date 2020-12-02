90 Day Fiance star Eric Nichols has congratulated his costar and fellow Larissa Lima ex Colt Johnson on his recent engagement to Vanessa Guerra.

Even though the two share the same ex, there appears to be no bad blood between them.

Eric uploaded a throwback pic of him and Colt to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

In the picture, Eric has his arm wrapped around Colt’s shoulder while holding his phone. Colt gives an enthusiastic thumbs up.

“Congratulations on your engagement @savagecoltj,” Eric writes in the caption. “I look forward to being best man at the [wedding] jk*** old pic*** but seriously, congratulations.”

While unlikely, it’s not impossible for Colt to ask Eric to be his best man.

Colt proposes to Vanessa

A leaked photo captured Colt getting down on one knee in front of Vanessa.

Vanessa was a hot topic in this most recent season of 90 Day Fiance. Colt had begun dating a Brazilian woman named Jess Caroline.

The two initially had a blissful relationship. However, things turned sour after Jess brought Colt and his mom Debbie to meet her family in Brazil.

Jess had found out that he had been messaging Vanessa, his best friend at the time, even though he told her that he wasn’t.

At the time, he insisted that he and Vanessa were just friends but later admitted that he and Vanessa had slept together before and after he dated Jess.

It looks like Colt and Vanessa have upgraded from friends with benefits to fiances.

How Colt Johnson and Eric Nichols met

Colt and Eric both dated 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima.

Colt met Larissa online and the two grew close quickly. Colt proposed to her when they met in person during a vacation to Mexico.

Larissa then moved in with him and his mom Debbie in Las Vegas. Their relationship with south fast and Colt ended up having her arrested for domestic violence.

Larissa then moved on to date Eric. Larissa eventually ended their relationship and she felt he didn’t appreciate her enough.

Eric and Colt then got together and bonded over their experiences both in and out of the bedroom with Larissa.

When Larissa got back together with Eric, she found out about what he and Colt said about her which almost caused her to leave again.

The couple was able to work through the issue and even moved into a new house together in Colorado Springs. However, in November, Larissa and Eric split up once again.

90 Day Fiance Season 8 premieres Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on TLC.