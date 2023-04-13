Lala Kent’s mother warned her about Raquel Leviss being a ‘snake’ six years ago

Lala Kent knows when to listen to her mother.

The Vanderpump Rules star, a recurring cast member since Season 4, made her long-awaited appearance in the Bravo Clubhouse on Wednesday night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

While Lala has been vocal in showing her support for Ariana Madix upon the revelation of Tom Sandoval’s affair with their Raquel Leviss, she kept her appearance relatively tame — most likely since many of her thoughts will be revealed when the Season 10 reunion airs.

However, there were a few things that Lala dished about in terms of “Scandoval” — one being that her mom had a bad feeling about Raquel from the start.

Lala said that in 2017, when Raquel first started dating their co-star James Kennedy, her mother told her to “be careful with this one; she moves like a snake.”

“And I took her word for it,” Lala said.

Lala Kent’s close relationship with her mom has been highlighted on the show in the past, and it’s clear she took her words to heart as Lala has never entirely been able to have a friendship with Raquel like many of the other cast members.

Lala Kent was one of the first Vanderpump Rules stars to suspect Tom and Raquel’s affair

One of Lala’s standout statements on WWHL was when she first suspected Tom and Raquel’s secret relationship.

Lala said she had her first clue that something was happening between the two back in August when the current season was filmed.

“We’re gonna see this play out on the show coming up,” Andy confirmed of Lala’s suspicion.

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay edit Raquel Leviss out of photos

Right before the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules and Lala’s WWHL appearance, she took to Instagram to show an edited image of her and Raquel that was once on her feed.

However, since she liked how she looked in the photo, the Give Them Lala founder re-uploaded the image and stuck her face onto Raquel’s body.

“In honor of tonight’s new episode of VPR, here is a throwback photo that I had to delete. But I dig my face in it so I did a little editing and I’m reposting,” she wrote in the caption.

Lala wasn’t the only one to put her editing skills to the test, though.

Lala’s fellow co-star and best friend Scheana Shay also had a bit of fun with Photoshop, choosing to replace Raquel’s face with Lala’s in her wedding photos.

Scheana uploaded her re-edited bridesmaids shot to Instagram on Wednesday, which showed Lala’s face on Raquel’s body standing next to Ariana.

While Lala and Scheana were close friends then, Lala was not chosen as one of her bridesmaids. She did, however, attend the Mexico wedding, which viewers saw play out on last night’s episode.

And while Scheana and Brock’s wedding was beautiful, the night ended with Raquel asking Lala to sit down for a chat. Raquel previously referred to Lala as a “mistress” and made out with Katie Maloney’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz during the wedding festivities, so to say that Raquel was on Lala’s bad side would be an understatement.

As predicted, Lala went in with guns blazing, ultimately telling her that her “self-worth” comes from the “approval of a man” and that she would soon have a mental breakdown.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.