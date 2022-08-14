Kylie Jenner flaunts a lavish flower display from boyfriend Travis Scott to celebrate her recent birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The birthday celebrations continue as reality star Kylie Jenner shows off flowers from boyfriend Travis Scott for her birthday.

In a video shared to TikTok, Kylie gave her followers a glimpse of the decadent flower arrangement she received from Travis as she celebrated turning 25.

An assortment of pink roses, hydrangeas, and other flowers can be seen throughout the businesswoman’s home.

Kylie shared the video with Travis’s song Wake Up from his album Astroworld, playing as she gives a tour of her home.

The sweet song lyrics say, “please don’t wake me up, feel like I’m dreamin’,” and it’s no wonder that’s the song Kylie chose, given that her arrangement indeed looked like a birthday dream come true.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has shared many photos from her birthday celebrations, including a celebration on a boat with her closest friends and family.

The now 25-year-old appeared to enjoy herself as she took shots and opened the lavish birthday gifts she received.

Kylie Jenner takes birthday trip to the Bahamas

Kylie Jenner has embraced her birthday month by enjoying multiple celebrations to commemorate her year around the sun.

The billionaire celebrated turning 25 by enjoying a tropical getaway with her friends and family.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Kylie’s daughter Stormi were some of the family members seen in attendance.

The birthday celebration was undoubtedly a welcome distraction for Kylie’s big sister Kim, who recently broke up with Pete Davidson.

However, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian appeared to miss out on the birthday bash.

Kourtney has been traveling on tour with her new husband, Travis Barker. Khloe, meanwhile, has probably been quite busy since welcoming her son with ex-boyfriend Tristian Thompson via surrogate.

Kylie’s birthday celebration included many videos she shared with her social media followers.

The footage showed brief moments of PDA with Travis (Scott, not Barker) and lots of shots.

Kylie, Travis, and Stormi enjoy time in London

Shortly before her birthday, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and their daughter Stormi spent family time across the pond in London.

During the visit, Kylie and Stormi attended Travis’s concert. The mother-daughter duo also went to Harrod’s and were photographed viewing and shopping the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin display.

Prior to the family’s stay in London, Kylie teased images of herself in the Kylie Cosmetics factory in Milan.

While the photos were meant to clue fans into the new products Kylie will release, she ruffled some feathers when onlookers accused her of ignoring safety protocols.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.