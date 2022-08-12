Watch Kim Kardashian try and fail to take a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday

Kim Kardashian tries and fails to take a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday on a yacht. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Kim Kardashian was in the mood to party and drink at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, but when she tried to take a shot, things didn’t go as planned.

Kim was one of the lucky ladies to party on a yacht for Kylie’s 25th birthday. Other attendees included Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, LaLa Anthony, Kylie’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel, Stassie Karanikolaou, Maguire Amundsen, and Ariel Tejada, Kylie’s longtime makeup artist.

The ladies sipped champagne while they took pictures and watched a fireworks show put on in honor of the birthday girl.

Kylie received numerous gifts while her friends watched, and her big sister Kim demanded a shot.

But longtime fans of the Kardashians will remember that Kim hasn’t been a big drinker. For years, Kim didn’t drink because she didn’t like to feel out of control. Perhaps trying to let loose following her breakup with Pete Davidson, Kim was ready to imbibe. After Kim got what she asked for, it turned out the drink wasn’t what she wanted.

A clip on Kylie’s TikTok featured a blonde Kim sitting with Kylie’s friends and Kim’s friend LaLa. One by one, the ladies take a sip of a colorful fruit drink prepared by a bartender. When the camera reached Kim, she threw back the drink but quickly spat it out because she apparently did not like the beverage.

Fans react to Kim Kardashian’s shot-taking fail

Fans may have come to Kylie’s TikTok to see birthday celebrations, but they got more than they bargained for with comedic relief from Kim Kardashian.

One amused commenter wrote, “Kim at the end has me dying” and a skull emoji with a laughing emoji. Many people agreed with this comment, which received 38k likes.

Another commenter wrote, “Kim at the end got me dead.”

Echoing the sentiments of others, a comment read, “HELP KIM AT THE END.”

Kylie Jenner had an intimate celebration with friends

Kylie Jenner’s birthday was an intimate affair as the youngest KarJenner jetted away with her closest friends and employees.

The celebration came at a good time for Kim, who recently broke up with her boyfriend of nine months, Pete Davidson.

A KarJenner source talked to E! Online about Kim’s desire to get away following the breakup. The source revealed, “She was excited to get away with her sisters [and] celebrate Kylie. She loves a girls’ trip and [it] was much needed.”

Although Kim’s shot-taking could use improvement, it appears she had a fun time with friends in celebration of her youngest sister.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.