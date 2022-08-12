Kendall Jenner shows tiny waist in colorful bikini

Kendall Jenner is showing off her slender waist and statuesque figure in a bikini with a mirror selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Model Kendall Jenner blessed her fans with a bikini selfie taken in the mirror following her little sister Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday celebrations.

Kendall took a break from celebrating Kylie to take a photo of her reflection while she rocked a string bikini featuring multiple colors.

Kendal went filter-free and showed off her toned abs and flat stomach in the unfiltered display.

Kendall appeared bare-faced with her iPhone largely covering her beautiful face. She displayed gold fingernails, visible as she held her gray-covered smartphone.

Behind Kendall were a white towel and a white robe in the bathroom selfie.

Kendall hit her angles in the illuminated mirror, featuring bright lights on the top and bottom.

Kendall’s bronzed skin, tiny waist, and long legs were highlights of the photo posted on her Instagram Story.

Kendall Jenner breaks up with, gets back together with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner typically keeps her relationship with NBA player Devin Booker low-key. Kendall and Devin dated for two years before allegedly splitting up in June.

But weeks after the two called it quits, paparazzi caught the lovebirds together on a balcony.

Last month, sources reported Kendall and Devin were back together after two weeks apart.

A source told E! News, “She and Devin are fully back together. They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together.”

The source added, “They moved on and it’s going really well.”

Kendall Jenner celebrates Kylie Jenner’s birthday

Kylie Jenner’s birthday was a night of extravagance in true Kardashian-Jenner style. Kylie flew a group of friends to an unknown location, where they dressed up, posed for photos, and enjoyed a yacht party.

Although Kendall hasn’t posted videos from Kylie’s birthday yet, Kylie’s TikTok showed a glimpse of the model in a sheer sparkling dress.

Kendall, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, LaLa Anthony, Kylie’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel, Stassie Karanikolaou, Maguire Amundsen, and Ariel Tejada were on hand to celebrate Kylie’s quarter-of-a-century birthday on a girls getaway.

Kylie rented a yacht and showed videos of the monstrous boat, which featured lights and a full crew.

The girls sipped champagne and wine while they danced the night away and enjoyed each other’s company. They also watched the fireworks show put on in celebration of the birthday girl. The ladies even took shots after Kylie received a Birkin, but the drink was not Kim’s style.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.