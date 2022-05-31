Kylie Jenner shares rare photo of baby son with Stormi

Kylie Kenner in a white blazer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner gave her fans an adorable photo of her baby boy alongside his sister Stormi.

The mother of two recently stunned in a skintight black dress before Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker earlier this month.

Kylie shredded 40 pounds she gained during her pregnancy with her baby boy, whom she previously named Wolf.

Kylie shares a glimpse of her baby boy in a sweet photo

The Kardashians star shared a photo of her two adorable children in an Instagram Story, giving her 342 million Instagram followers a teaser of her baby boy.

The 24-year-old wrote on the photo: “I made these little feet.”

Pic credit: @Kyliejenner/Instagram

The photo shows Stormi close to her baby brother who was in a Fisher-Price Jumperoo, but Kylie only shared a glimpse of their feet.

Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child with Travis Scott on February 2, 2022, and originally announced his name as Wolf about one week later.

But since then, the reality star has decided that Wolf Webster is not a fit for her second child.

As previously mentioned on Monsters and Critics, Kylie took to her Instagram story to make the formal announcement.

“FYI our [son’s] name isn’t Wolf anymore,” continuing: “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere [prayer hands emoji].”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is yet to reveal the new name for her baby boy.

This isn’t the first time the reality TV star has shared a glimpse of her son’s feet.

In a YouTube vlog about her preparation for the Met Gala earlier this month, she showed a quick peek at her 3-month-old son’s shoes.

“Look at my son’s cute shoes,” Jenner said. “He can’t even walk in them.”

Kylie Jenner celebrates mother’s day with pregnancy footage

On May 10, Jenner shared a tribute to her two children in a video that has over 7.6 million views on her Instagram account. In the caption, she wrote the following:

“Everyday should be Mother’s Day 🤍🙏🏼 thank you God for my two beautiful blessings.”

Kylie shared a video paying tribute to her two children with an Instagram video with To Our Daughter (Lullaby) by My Best Friend Jacob playing in the background.

The entrepreneur shared a video featuring ultrasound photos, a pregnancy photoshoot, and adorable moments with Stormi and her son.

She previously opened up about her great co-parenting relationship with Travis Scott and how motherhood changed her life.