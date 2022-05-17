Kylie Jenner shares 40 pound weight loss in sheer skintight bodysuit

Kylie Jenner sheer swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner, fresh off a mommy vacation and Billboard Awards red carpet appearance, shared jaw-dropping photos in a sheer lavender one-piece. Kylie paired the crocheted lavender one-piece with translucent pumps, allowing her long legs to take the stage.

The pictures, taken to promote one of Kylie’s lines called Kylie Skin, show that Kylie got her post-baby body back quickly.

On Mother’s Day, Kylie revealed her post-baby body, and she shared that she lost 40 of the 60 pounds she gained during her pregnancy.

A dark-haired Kylie, her long locks in loose braids falling down her back, looked off into the distance and smelled a lavender plant.

Kylie Jenner poses in a sheer lavender one piece

Kylie Jenner learned from her Kardashian sisters– the best way to promote a brand is by losing some clothing.

Kylie promoted her line, Kylie Skin, in the new lingerie photos. She shared the pics on her Instagram and Instagram Story.

She smells a lavender plant as she wears all lavender. Kylie’s lavender swimsuit is sheer and shows the outline of the mother-of-two’s curves.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram Story

The crocheted lavender one-piece was sheer; it showed off her ample curves and the outline of her body.

She wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “introducing our NEW lavender collection sooooo obsessed with these lavender-infused, self-care essential products launching 5.23 @kylieskin.”

Kylie’s Kylie Skin lavender bath collection is a line designed to soothe. The collection has a bubble bath, a candle, lotion, and a bath balm–of course, all in the lavender fragrance.

Kylie Jenner dragged for the way she dressed Stormi on the red carpet

Kylie joined her baby daddy Travis Scott, as he made his first televised appearance since the Astroworld tragedy in November. The event was the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where Travis performed two songs.

While her sister Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker, Kylie was posing for cameras on a red carpet.

Kylie was on hand to support her man, and she even brought their daughter Stormi to walk the red carpet.

Kylie wore a naked dress by Balmain, which gave the illusion of nudity. The skintight number accentuated Kylie’s curves. Kylie took Stormi, who wore an asymmetrical silver gown with one sleeve. Stormi paired the gown with sneakers.

But critics were not okay with the photo, which they said was ‘inappropriate’ for a four-year-old girl. Fans thought the photo would be appropriate for a teenager but not for someone so young.

With Kylie’s latest photos as a welcomed distraction, her Stormi scandal could be over before it started.