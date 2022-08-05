Kylie Jenner hits back at claims she was breaking lab rules in Milan 

Kylie Jenner had some words for a cosmetics developer that called her out in the comments section of her post. Pic credit: @makeupbyariel/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is clapping back at critics who came for her after a visit to the Kylie Cosmetics lab earlier this week. One critic, in particular, got into a heated exchange with the makeup mogul.

Kylie shocked fans with a visit to the Kylie Cosmetics lab in Milan, Italy, and shared images of upcoming products on her Instagram.

Kylie Cosmetics, which began in 2015 when Kylie released a series of viral Lip Kits, has continued to launch and sell out products almost immediately since its inception.

The brand is known to release special collections each year in honor of Kylie’s August 10th birthday. So, when Kylie took to Instagram to share the “magic” that she has in store, fans went wild in the comments guessing what new product releases the reality star had planned.

However, not all the reception was positive. As can be expected in the comments section of almost anything the Kardashian Jenner clan shares on social media, there were people throwing shade.

Most notably, one commenter claimed that Kylie Jenner was “gaslighting” her fans with her visit and photo op.

In the comment, which gained over 1,000 likes, the critic stated that as a “cosmetic developer…I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask…and disposable GLOVES”.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kylie had enough and decided to respond to the assertion that she was breaking lab protocols and agreeing that it would be irresponsible to do so.

Kylie responded, “this is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoy date night in London

It seems Kylie wasn’t fazed by the backlash she faced from her visit to the Kylie Cosmetics lab.

The star has shared many videos of her visit with her fans on social media, including a date night with boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi.

The couple looked extremely chic as they stepped out for dinner in all black with Stormi in tow.

Kylie still has not confirmed her son’s name

Fans hoping to get another glance at Kylie and Travis’ son, previously named Wolf, will be disappointed as the baby boy has been noticeably absent from the family’s outings in London.

Kylie confirmed that her son’s name is no longer Wolf. However, she has not yet confirmed his new name, although that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

However, while Kylie’s followers continue to watch for any new photos of her son, they can now rest assured that they won’t be purchasing any contaminated products in the next Kylie Cosmetics batch and happily go back to wondering what those products might be.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 airs on September 22, 2022.