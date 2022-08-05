Kylie Jenner steps out in London wearing thigh-skimming black mini skirt

Kylie Jenner stepped out in London wearing a thigh-skimming black miniskirt. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Acepixs

Kylie Jenner looked absolutely sensational as she stepped out with daughter, Stormi, in London on Thursday as they enjoyed some retail therapy at famous department store Harrods.

The pair took a look at the set-up for Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin which included a number of pink chairs and makeup mirrors.

They were also treated to a specially curated area just for Stormi, in which the store had set up several pairs of expensive shoes, purses, clothes, stuffed animals, and toys.

During the outing, Kylie wore a thigh-skimming black miniskirt that featured 3D hands grabbing each of her thighs and a spandex material that clung to her famous butt.

She paired the skirt with a hot-pink, long sleeve blouse that also featured 3D hands that appeared to be grabbing her stomach and chest and showed a hint of skin at the bottom.

Her long, voluminous hair was tied back in a tight ponytail and she wore a full face of makeup, most likely from Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a day out at Harrods wearing a thigh-skimming miniskirt

The Kardashians star captioned the images with simple heart emojis and they were liked over 4 million times, including from her sisters Khloe, and Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie later posted Instagram shots from her makeup counter at Harrods along with her daughter, and the pair later enjoyed a high tea. She captioned the photos, “stopped by @harrods today with goosey girl to see @kyliecosmetics & @kylieskin 💕 wow what a dream!!!!!!!! thank you for having us. 🙏🏼.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie recently came under criticism for appearing in a lab without protective gear

Kylie has recently come under criticism from makeup artist Kevin James Bennett after she posted photos of herself wearing a white lab coat as she visited the location where her makeup is made.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

He called out the reality star for not wearing proper gear, and claimed she was “gaslighting” her fans by making them think she was actually involved in the process of creating the cosmetics.

In a scathing Instagram post, he wrote, “I’m a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job. I have very short hair, and I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask…and disposable GLOVES.”

He claimed he wanted to know where in Italy she was allowed to stage the photo-op, vowing never to work with them.

Kylie responded to the claims in the comment section, claiming she would “never bypass sanitary protocols” and said, “this is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She added, “shame on you Kevin for spreading false information.”