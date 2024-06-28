Kylie Jenner accused of using AI while modeling Khy

Kylie Jenner’s recent Khy drop feels AI-ish, at least in her haters’ opinion.

After a few days in Paris, Kylie returned to Instagram to sling clothes to her 399 million followers.

As those familiar with her business strategy know, she often uses her products to show her dedication, inspiring her fans to believe in the quality of what she sells.

Her clothing brand, Khy, is no exception. She now advertises the clothes she designs on social media, too.

Kylie’s recent Khy collection photos suggest that The Kardashians star is in her “frolic in the sun” era. Her latest Khy images show her wearing several white outfits as she runs across fields, sits on random couches, and more.

In June 2024, Kylie released another set of photos that continued the theme of her previous ones. Unfortunately, these photos looked too retouched, making users question whether the Kylie Cosmetics CEO was actually in the pictures or if they were AI-generated.

Kylie Jenner modeled several pieces from her Khy collection on Instagram

Kylie recently shared her latest Khy drop on Instagram. In the photos, she modeled several white outfits as she posed near a line of laundry, a couch, and other places, wearing various looks from the collection.

Kylie wrote in the caption that the collection was her 007 drop and shared that the clothes were available on the brand’s website.

“KHY DROP 007 available NOW on khy.com,” Kylie wrote in the caption, tagging Khy.

Critics strongly believed Kylie’s Khy photos were AI-generated

Kylie’s Khy photoshoot wasn’t the first time she’s had a similar premise for a clothing drop. However, to many of her naysayers, this shoot was the worst and, even worse, wasn’t even real.

In an age where AI can be used for almost anything, Instagram commenters were convinced Kylie used it to model her photoshoot.

“I always knew Kylie Jenner was made with AI,” one user wrote.

Some even claimed Kylie used Instagram’s “Made with AI” flag in her photos, which doesn’t seem to be the case.

However, it could’ve been an error if the flag was there, as The Verge reported in June 2024 that Meta, the company that owns Instagram, has been known to mark real photos as AI incorrectly.

In addition to the AI rumors, Kylie’s supporters expressed their love for her new direction for Khy in her comments. Many shared that they thought her looks were “so pretty” and said she looked happy in her photos.

The positive feedback likely was good for Kylie to hear, as she mentioned in a recent Kardashians episode how social media affects her more than she knows.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.