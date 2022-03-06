Kourtney Kardashian reveals the importance of her therapy journey

Kourtney Kardashian got tired of being portrayed as the mean Kardashian-Jenner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Kourtney Kardashian reflected on how her mental health shifted after attending therapy.

The 42-year-old reality star has been vocal about prioritizing her wellness to better provide for her three children. She set boundaries with her family through her lifestyle changes and focused on her business more frequently. Kardashian has also found love again through her fiancé, Travis Barker.

The Kardashians star implemented therapy into her life alongside new healthy eating habits and an exercise regime. Kardashian shared how the sessions shifted her mindset and relationships in a recent interview.

Kourtney Kardashian said counseling ‘made me really sensitive’

Kardashian began going to therapy while filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In an interview with Bustle, she explained how the show shifted her overall mood. After years of being referred to as the insensitive, mean sister, Kardashian admitted that filming had become challenging.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star soon discussed her frustrations and past trauma in therapy. Following her sessions, Kardashian said she no longer wanted to use insults as her coping mechanism, as KUWTK viewers witnessed. Instead, treatment made her “really sensitive” and mindful of her words and actions.

“Normally, I’d have a really good comeback [to insults], like, ‘Well, you’re covered in cellulite.’ But then I would be like, ‘I have nothing mean to say. I’m not a b**ch anymore, and I just have feelings, like an abundance of them,’” Kardashian said. “I would just start crying all the time.”

Kourtney Kardashian found her voice after not having the ‘greatest relationships’

Kardashian also found the courage to voice her opinion and needs through therapy. Before her journey, she said she didn’t trust herself to make decisions and often included others in her choices.

“I just used to be really indecisive,” Kardashian recalled. “I felt like I had to poll a lot of people to help me decide things. … I think it was in a time when I maybe felt more insecure or not in the greatest relationships.”

Throughout her fame, the influencer has had high-profile relationships with Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima. However, she began dating Barker in 2020, and they became Instagram official in January 2021. Ten months later, he proposed to Kardashian in front of her family and The Kardashians’ cameras. Now that she’s in a happier, more secure place, she said she’s excited to show her life with the world again.

“It’s so funny because there was a little tease for our new show,” Kardashian said. “And I saw people in the comments like, ‘Kourtney is already over the show. She looks miserable.’”

After stating she was “super sick” and not upset, Kardashian said, “workwise, I’m happier than I’ve ever been.”

Catch The Kardashians on Hulu on April 14.