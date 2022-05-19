Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker commit to a panchakarma cleanse — Here’s what that means

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker prepare for a lack of alcohol, caffeine, and sex via a panchakarma cleanse. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

The Kardashians viewers are no strangers to the amount of PDA that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian show each other. The two are very fond of showing their love no matter who is around to see it and are frequently spotted making out at family events during the show.

Despite the backlash, Kourtney is very open about being affectionate toward Travis and making sure that everyone knows they love each other. Travis has fired back at critics as well and it seems like the blink-182 drummer just wants to be able to be happy with his new wife.

For Episode 7 of The Kardashians, fans were given a sneak peek clip for the upcoming episode where Kourtney reveals that she and Travis are going to do a panchakarma cleanse.

The cleanse isn’t only restrictive to diet, but to physical activities as well, which may have been a struggle for the couple to commit to.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s panchakarma cleanse means no sex

The panchakarma cleanse limits what one can eat as Kourtney says the cleanse means no alcohol or caffeine for either of them.

Outside of dietary restrictions, the cleanse also specifies that there is no sex. During this period of The Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis are trying hard to have a baby and working through IVF.

While sex may not be necessary for the two to have their baby, fans can assume it might be hard for them to stay away from each other given how often they’re seen all over each other in the show.

TMZ reports that the cleanse could last anywhere from 12, 14, 21, or 28 days. This is quite a long time to remain abstinent, assuming they are generally getting busy when they’re alone.

What is a panchakarma cleanse?

The panchakarma cleanse is supposed to be a detoxification process that cleans the body from the inside out. If it sounds familiar, that’s because NFL star Aaron Rodgers recently finished his own 12-day panchakarma cleanse.

However, WebMD states that the cleanse can be harmful to do. While there are dietary and physical restrictions, to os said that some of the actions include self-induced vomiting, enemas, bloodletting, and trying to get rid of toxins through the nose.

Registered dietitian and senior manager of nutrition communications at the International Food Information Council tells WebMD that it is a largely misguided process. Others say that if there were real toxins within the body, one would “need emergency medical care, not a cleanse.”

The best way to stay healthy is to eat “plenty of fiber-rich foods such as fruits, veggies, beans, legumes, and whole grains.” Eating healthy, “keeps our GI tract moving and grooving, creating an ideal environment for our gut to use the useful things, and get rid of the not so useful.”

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.