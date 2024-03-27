Kim Zolciak plotting reality TV comeback but it won’t be RHOA

Kim Zolciak’s exile from reality TV is coming to an end.

Page Six reports that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has a new unscripted series in the works.

The outlet stresses that the project is still in the early stages of development, but the popular TV personality is speaking “with several networks and streamers.”

There’s no telling where the project might land, but Zolciak has had much success on Bravo, the home of RHOA.

She and her family headlined Don’t Be Tardy for eight seasons until its cancellation in 2020.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Since then, she’s had some cameos on RHOA but isn’t expected to return for the revamped Season 16.

Kim Zolciak has experienced big changes in her personal life

Her planned return to the small screen comes amid some big changes in her personal, including her ongoing divorce from Kroy Biermann and financial woes.

One source told the outlet that a title being eyed is “To Hell and Back,” which is pretty fitting considering what’s been happening in Zolciak’s life.

There has been much back-and-forth between Zolciak and Biermann. They initially filed for divorce last May, only to call it off shortly after.

Then, in September, news broke that the divorce was back on, and it’s stayed that way since.

A new reality series couldn’t come at a better time, as it’s clear there are major shifts in Zolciak’s personal life.

The big question would be whether Biermann would be along for the ride or if he’d avoid the cameras when production inevitably gets underway.

Given the drama surrounding the pair’s relationship, it’s not hard to believe that more than one network is interested in bringing the project to fruition, but the big caveat will likely be that Biermann has to be there.

Would the show be a success without Kroy Biermann?

If not, the show would probably consist of Zolciak complaining about the state of their relationship and giving a one-sided account of events.

That wouldn’t sit well with fans, but there are questions about whether Zolciak would have enough happening away from her relationship drama to sustain an ongoing series.

Don’t Be Tardy excelled for so long because a lot happened on-screen, keeping viewers returning every week.

It’s hard to imagine a new show succeeding if Biermann is absent.

As always, we’ll keep you posted on any new developments about the show.

Hey, it could land at Bravo, and the network may be interested in bringing Zolciak back for a guest stint to promote it.

Jax Taylor recently returned to Vanderpump Rules to promote The Valley, so anything’s possible.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus. Season 16 is expected to premiere on Bravo in late 2024. Stream Seasons 1-15 on Peacock. Don’t Be Tardy Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.