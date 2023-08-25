Kroy Biermann refiles for divorce from Kim Zolciak after brief reconciliation

The marital saga between Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann is far from over because the former NFL star just filed for divorce again.

This marks the second time in the past few months that Kroy has filed to end his marriage to the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum.

Initially, he alleged that Kim’s gambling problem left the family “financially devastated,” and things took a nasty turn from there.

Kim also filed a petition to end her 11-year marriage to Kroy, accusing him of using weed and being a danger to their kids.

It also came to light that the couple was in major debt– owing the IRS $1.1 million in tax, penalties, and interest, plus an additional $15,000 to the state of Georgia for unpaid taxes from 2018.

After slinging shocking allegations against each other for a few weeks, they later decided to retract the divorce and reconcile.

However, that was short-lived because now, here we are again.

Kroy Biermann files for divorce from RHOA star Kim Zolciak-Biermann again

TMZ reported that Kroy filed for divorce from Kim for the second time on Thursday and stated in the documents that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

The 37-year-old requested sole physical and legal custody of their four minor children, KJ, Kash, Kroy Jr. Kaia, and Kane, ranging from ages 9 to 12.

Kim also has two older daughters, Brielle and Ariana Biermann, from a previous relationship–whom Kroy adopted after marrying the RHOA star.

In his petition, Kroy asked the court to grant him alimony and child support from Kim, but that’s not all.

The former athlete also requested exclusive use of their marital home, which he currently shares with Kim.

Kroy and Kim were fighting over money before the second divorce filing

Meanwhile, more details are coming out about the reason Kim and Kroy’s reconciliation did not pan out only weeks after they decided to give the marriage another try.

There were two things at play, which eventually led Kroy to pull the plug again.

Sources told the media outlet that there was nonstop fighting between the newly reconciled couple behind the scenes and that things had gotten “nasty.”

Kim and Kroy had also reportedly been playing the blame game amid their financial issues.

“They’ve gotten ridiculously petty over who hasn’t paid bills. They’re counting down to pennies,” revealed the source.

Additionally, Kroy was constantly threatening to file for divorce after their reconciliation. During an altercation on Thursday, he reportedly made those threats again, and Kim dared him to do so, and he did!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.