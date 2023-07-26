Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann at odds again after arguing over police body cam footage

If you thought Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s marital drama was over because they called off the divorce, think again.

All is not well between The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her husband because reports say that the couple is fighting again.

After shocking the world with news of their split several weeks ago, the house of cards started to crumble.

We learned that the couple was dealing with a slew of financial issues, tax woes, and alleged gambling problems, which took a toll on their once-happy marriage.

Kroy filed for divorce from his wife on May 5 after 11 years of marriage.

The 37-year-old cited their date of separation as April 30 and requested child support as well as sole physical and legal custody of their four young kids.

Kim also filed her own paperwork a few days later.

Kim and Kroy are having issues after calling off their divorce

The couple recently shocked us again earlier this month when they called off the divorce and decided that they were going to work on their marriage.

Now, however, sources are saying that the couple is at odds once again because of police bodycam footage that was recently released.

An insider told In Touch that Kroy and Kim are “fighting again” and “upset” after seeing the video.

The pair made damning allegations against each other after the police showed up at their home back in May.

Kim told the authorities that the former NFL player had locked her out and that there were many other times that she almost called the police due to his behavior.

The video came to light only days after the pair decided to reconcile, and now it’s affecting their reconciliation.

RHOA alum Kim Zolciak sells her designer bags amid financial woes

Meanwhile, the pair has more than just marital issues to contend with, Kim and Kroy are steeped in debt as well.

The couple reportedly owes over 1 million dollars in taxes, with interest and penalties, and they also owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes stemming back from 2018.

Now, Kim is trying to make some extra cash by selling off her designer bags, shoes, and purses — as well as some items from her eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann.

Kim took to social media and showed off a pair of Alexander Wang boots going for $450 and a Chanel wallet for $750.

Among the pricey items was also a stunning Louis Vuitton neon travel bag that belongs to Brielle and is being sold for $20,000.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.