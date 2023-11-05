Kim Kardashian’s former assistant reveals reason why Kim fired her

Kim Kardashian has a busy lifestyle that requires plenty of extra help to keep things organized.

As Monsters and Critics reported, since Kim and ex-husband Kanye West co-parent four kids, she hired a male nanny, aka a manny, to help out with their children: North West, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint.

Kim also has many business ventures, meetings, and events to keep track of, making a personal assistant another essential part of her staff.

However, sometimes she might have to let someone go from her personnel, and not always for poor performance.

Her former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, recently shed light on why she got really fired by The Kardashians star.

She held no grudges for her termination and called it the “most beautiful uncoupling” experience.

Stephanie Shep reveals the real reason Kim fired her

In 2017, Shepherd was officially fired by Kim Kardashian after four years as her personal assistant. However, the firing wasn’t due to mistakes or poor performance but instead because it was “time to move on.”

She discussed her firing during a recent episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast.

“It was such a huge deal at the time. I mean, fired in the nicest sense of the word. I was crying, she was crying, because we are friends. And honestly, that friendship is really important to both of us,” Sheperd revealed during the podcast.

“It was kind of, I think this theme in my life, where I’ve kind of just inherently felt like, ‘Oh, it’s time to move on here. I don’t know if I have anything more that I can contribute to this,'” she shared.

Shepherd said she thinks Kim recognized she was feeling that way, which led to her firing.

“And I think she probably felt that and saw that. She was like, ‘You need something more. You have this thing, pursue that. I’ll support you, whatever you need,'” she said on the podcast.

Shepherd called firing ‘the most beautiful uncoupling’

Shepherd, as Kim’s assistant, was also featured in parts of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians. That included a 2017 segment where Kim talked with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, about Shepherd as her assistant.

In the clip, Kourtney told Kim that her assistant admitted she felt “unfulfilled” and that maybe “she was in a bad place job-wise.”

Kim suggested it was “unprofessional” of Shepherd to talk to Kourtney about her work situation.

However, based on Shepherd’s recent remarks, Kim firing her was the right move for her.

She’s become a co-founder of Future Earth Foundation, a non-profit organization described as “climate club.” In addition, Shepherd lists herself on her IG bio as an ambassador for Slip Silk Pillowcase.

She also revealed that she and Kim are still good friends years later.

“It was the most beautiful uncoupling,” Steph added. “Never been closer, and she still is someone I go to for personal and professional advice all the time.

Kim referred to Shepherd as her “best friend” in a 2019 video shared online of their reunion at Kourtney Kardashian’s home two years after the firing.

“We are reunited, guys, to watch a movie with the Poosh team,” Kim shared in the clip.

As internet speculation continued about the firing and their friendship, some even called the reunion “awkward,” per US Weekly. However, Shepherd clapped back at the critics.

“OMG so awkward. Let’s pass more judgment on people and relationships you know nothing about. Tell me more!” Shepherd commented in all caps, per US.

In 2021, Kim showed how much of a friend she considered Shepherd. According to E! Online, the reality TV star gifted her former assistant a fancy Hermes Kelly bag worth $25,000.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.