Kim Kardashian unrecognizable as critics call out ‘fresh face’

How fresh-faced is too fresh-faced?

Reality star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian learned the hard way that sometimes a “fresh face” is a bit too fresh — and unrecognizable.

Earlier this week, Kim’s skincare line SKKN shared a photo of the socialite and captioned the post, “Fresh-faced for spring.”

Don’t get us wrong; the picture was gorgeous.

In fact, it looked so good and so different that we had to do a double-take to make sure we were actually looking at the Kim Kardashian.

We weren’t the only ones either, as comments flooded in with critics noting that they weren’t sure it was Kim K in this fresh picture.

Critics call out Kim Kardashian for being ‘unrecognizable’

It didn’t take long for commenters to talk about Kim’s latest look. While many comments were calling her “pretty,” others were concerned with how different she looked.

One user wrote, “Who is this? Couldn’t recognize,” and added, “Looks like a mix of Kim + Kylie.”

Another user wrote, “Wow I didn’t recognize this was Kim for a minute.” Honestly, we didn’t either, so we’re happy we’re not alone.

Pic credit: @skkn/Instagram

While another user found Kim “gorgeous,” others were still wondering. “Omg why does she look so different?” one asked, while another commented, “This is Kim?”

Pic credit: @skkn/Instagram

Another user pointed out that “the lips are different.” Still, one user noted that the shot was “beautiful but definitely doesn’t look like [Kim Kardashian].”

Pic credit: @skkn/Instagram

Kim’s change in this photo isn’t as drastic as her sister Khloe Kardashian’s transformation over the past few years, but she definitely looks different.

Whether it’s the feathered bangs, just the makeup, or if her lips are different, we can’t exactly place our finger on it. Regardless, it is a great look.

However, it’s undeniable that she looks completely different in this photo than she did even last week for the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian leaves a trail of pearls following Met Gala

Kim went all out to commemorate Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala as she donned a gown that was practically entirely made of pearls.

The piece was elegant, classy, and much less controversial than her Marilyn Monroe dress last year.

The middle featured a nude corset, while the top and bottom were made entirely of strands of genuine pearls.

Unfortunately, the piece didn’t make it home intact. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, she was spotted leaving a trail of pearls when she left the Met.

Plus, she revealed that she urged her daughter North to pick up the pearls as they fell so they wouldn’t lose too many, but we think it’s safe to say plenty of expensive pearls were lost on the streets of New York.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 3 premiers on Thursday, May 25.