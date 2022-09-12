Kim Kardashian shares yacht shots with Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian rocks bleach blonde hair and a skintight dress with Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian stole the show at a yacht party last month in a skintight dress.

Kim celebrated Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday on a yacht with a group of friends and family, including Kendall Jenner, but she never shared content from the adventures–until now.

Previous footage showed the mother of four as she tried and failed to take a shot of 818 Tequila on a mega yacht.

The latest shots, shared with Kim’s 327 million Instagram followers, showed Kim in a one-shoulder asymmetrical dress with Kendall on one side and Kylie on the other.

The first photo from the carousel featured Kim in the center on the stairs of the boat.

Kim placed her arms on each railing as she stared at the camera with her blonde tresses falling to one side. Kim wore a nude dress with an orange overlay hugging every curve.

Kendall appeared on Kim’s right with a glittery gold crop top and a matching high-waisted skirt with an asymmetrical hem. Kylie wore a sheer, off-the-shoulder mini dress with lots of sparkles, fit for the birthday girl. Kendall and Kylie wore stylish updos, while Kim let her blonde hair flow.

Kim Kardashian shares never seen photos from Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday

The second photo featured Kim with her back to the camera. She stood barefoot near the bottom of the yacht with two flights of stairs above. She turned around in the third photo and shared her favorite duck face pose.

A swipe right showed the group celebrating the birthday girl, Kylie, who sat in the center with La La Anthony, former assistant Victoria Villarroel, best friend Stassi Karanikolaou, and Yris Palmer all in the picture.

The final photo featured Kylie and her birthday cake, covered in rainbow sprinkles, as she bent down to make a wish.

Kim’s caption featured a birthday cake and white heart emojis and the word “blessed.”

Kim Kardashian takes New York Fashion Week

Kim is just one of the KarJenners in New York for NYFW.

She attended Fendi in a sheer dress and posed in the front row with an awesome squad of well-known ladies. While Kim attends shows, model sister Kendall is walking in a few of her own.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian also attended Beyonce’s star-studded 41st birthday.

Next up for the KarJenners, they will begin promoting their Hulu show, which has a new season coming soon.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.