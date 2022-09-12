Khloe Kardashian in sheer dress is a single lady at Beyonce’s party

Khloe Kardashian attends Beyonce’s 41st birthday with Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian attended Beyonce’s star-studded birthday bash with Kim Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson was also in attendance, but she had a clear message — she is single.

After Khloe dominated headlines because she was spotted at the same party as Tristan, she took to Instagram, where she cleared up misconceptions to her 267 million followers.

Beyonce’s party was the New York Fashion Week event to attend, with Bella Hadid, Drake, and Jay-Z spotted.

Khloe wore a sheer sparkly crop top with a matching miniskirt.

Khloe paired the silver and sheer gown with knee-high boots that were also glittery. The mother of two showed her revenge body, including her toned obliques, in the shots. She tagged Greek designer Celia Kritharioti in the sultry photos.

Khloe carried a mini Balenciaga bag to complete her outfit.

Khloe Kardashian attends Beyonce’s birthday bash with Kim K and Lala Anthony

On one side of Khloe was big sister Kim Kardashian in a red and black zebra bodysuit. The Balenciaga-loving SKIMS CEO rocked built-in boots, a Balenciaga staple.

On Khloe’s other side was BFF Lala Anthony in a gold crop top and asymmetrical pants. Kim and Lala just killed the fashion game at Fendi, and it looked like they were continuing to slay. Kim and Lala rocked shades at night, something the KarJenner clan often does.

Khloe was stunning with her long blonde hair in voluminous curls and a center part.

The reality star shared some blurry photos from her ladies’ night out and quoted the birthday girl, Beyonce.

Khloe’s caption read, “All the single ladies.”

Khloe Kardashian welcomes second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate

The news of Khloe’s second child with Tristan Thompson shocked fans. The reason fans were surprised about the news was that the NBA player was unfaithful several times, including during her pregnancy with True. A paternity scandal recently resulted in the birth of a child with Maralee Nichols.

Throughout the years on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe has expressed the desire to only have one baby daddy, unlike her mom, Kris Jenner. Khloe made good on her wishes and welcomed a son via surrogate last month. Khloe has kept her son, including his name, private at the moment.

She took some time away from mommy duty to celebrate a well-deserved night on the town with her girls. Fans will have to tune into

The Kardashians Season 2 to see what drama unfolds in the personal lives of the ladies, including the arrival of Khloe’s second child.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.