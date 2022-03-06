Kim Kardashian shares Dash Dolls throwback and we can’t believe how much the sisters have changed

Kim Kardashian’s throwback pictures show how much the Kardashian sisters have changed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Suzan/AAD/StarMaxWorldwide

Newly single Kim Kardashian posted some nostalgic pictures with her sisters on Instagram.

The reality star posted two throwback pictures featuring her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

The candid pictures feature the sisters playing around behind the scenes.

Kim Kardashian posts throwback pictures of herself, Kourtney, and Khloe

In the first silly picture, Kim sticks her tongue out and crosses her eyes. Khloe playfully grabs older sister Kourtney, who also sticks out her tongue.

Kourtney holds half of her hair up, Khloe laughs, and Kim looks serious in the second photo. The sisters wear chiffon blouses and chunky accessories, a testament to the trending styles from ten years ago when the pictures originated.

Kim’s caption reads, “Dash Dolls.”

The Kardashians had another E! Show called Dash Dolls which followed the employees of their Calabasas Dash clothing store.

Khloe wrote, “Lol dash dolls for life.”

Their new show, The Kardashians has an Instagram that showed love for the photo.

The Kardashians’ clothing line Kardashian Kloset commented with a series of black, green, and blue hearts to correspond with the sister’s outfits.

Kim Kardashian stars with sisters in a new Kardashians series on Hulu

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians has ended, the sisters have taken their show to a new network. The cancellation of KUWTK occurred in 2020 after 20 seasons on the air.

Kourtney accused the producers of portraying her in a bad mood on KUWTK. According to Kourt, they cut out videos of her laughing and smiling so that she always seemed miserable. She said mockingly of the KUWTK producers, “This is Kourtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we’re going to cut out the laughing, and let’s only use the annoying comment that she said.’”

The sisters already filmed a new show called The Kardashians which features the sisters in their lives after KUWTK. Kourtney is in a better place for the new series and says, “Workwise, I’m happier than I’ve ever been.” The Kardashians will feature Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker.

Momager Kris Jenner teased fans about the new show, saying, “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family. Fans want us to be who we are, and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show, just like we are.”

The Hulu series The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14.