Kourtney Kardashian blasts KUWTK producers for always making her look mean

Kourtney Kardashian is not happy with the way she was portrayed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Pic credit: POOSH/YouTube

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about the “toxic environment” she experienced while filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians and expressed her displeasure with how the show’s producers portrayed her.

Kourtney and her family first appeared on KUWTK in 2007 and their show quickly became a household name before its cancelation was announced in 2020 after 20 seasons on the air.

Alongside momager Kris Jenner, Kourtney appeared with sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kourtney’s brother Rob also appeared in the earlier seasons on KUWTK.

Kourtney recently opened up about the 14 years she spent filming for KUWTK and it turns out she wasn’t pleased with how the show’s producers edited episodes, giving her a mean rap.

Kourtney Kardashian bashes KUWTK producers for how she was portrayed

“Shooting our show, it became a really toxic environment at the end for me,” Kourtney told Bustle during a recent interview. “I would fight with my sisters. There was, like, just a lot going on.”

The 42-year-old Poosh creator continued, “And even for me personally, I wasn’t in the happiest place. I felt like I was being almost a character.”

Mocking the producers, Kourtney said, “‘This is Kourtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we’re going to cut out the laughing and let’s only use the annoying comment that she said.'”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kourtney used to pep-talk herself into filming

Unfortunately, filming for KUWTK got to the point that Kourtney had to start giving herself pep talks to get herself motivated to show up to film.

“I would give myself a pep talk before walking in,” the mom of three revealed. “Like, say we were shooting at Khloé’s house. I’d be like, ‘It’s going to be a good day. Let’s have a good mood. Let’s put a smile on our face.'”

With a new series, The Kardashians, premiering next month on Hulu, Kourtney now sees the value in filming.

“I see the growth that comes from those unhappy places which make it all worth it. I’m like, ‘If we didn’t go through these roller coasters, you wouldn’t get to the good part.’”

“I just find it funny,” Kourtney said of those who think she’s as miserable as she was portrayed on KUWTK. “Workwise, I’m happier than I’ve ever been.”

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.