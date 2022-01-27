Kim Kardashian receives backlash after paying tribute to Thierry Mugler

Kim Kardashian said late designer Thierry Mugler “gave us so much.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian’s recent tribute to Manfred Thierry Mugler didn’t sit well with some social media users.

The French fashion icon and designer died on Sunday at age 73. Several celebrities such as Beyonce, Celine Dion, Cardi B, and Lady Gaga honored Mugler after his passing. Throughout his career, Mugler influenced many people in the fashion industry through groundbreaking and daring styles.

On Monday, Kardashian paid homage to her late friend and collaborator via Instagram. However, several commenters slammed the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s photo choices.

Instagram users accused Kim Kardashian of making Thierry Mugler’s death about her

During Kardashian’s post, the mother of four posted several photos of her moments with Mugler. In the first photo, photographers captured them walking in a venue. Kardashian wore one of Mugler’s designs, a grey, skintight dress with matching arm accessories. The KKW Beauty founder added more photos highlighting their relationship, including several dress fittings.

Kardashian showed off her red carpet and editorial moments with Mugler for the final pictures through the years. The slideshow included the reality star’s iconic 2019 Met Gala look, where she wore a curve-hugging brown dress and wet hair.

Although Kardashian featured Mugler in several photos, many commenters felt her tribute was self-evolved. Some fans stated that she should’ve left herself out of her friend’s memorial underneath the post.

“Someone passed… are we not reading, or do we just glorify her?” one Instagram user asked.

“I still don’t understand, was the tribute for him or for her? Two photos of hers and the rest all hers, how much self-centeredness,” another stated.

Kim Kardashian said her ‘heart breaks’ for Thierry Mugler

After witnessing claims that Kardashian’s post wasn’t about Mugler, some fans defended the Hulu star’s honor. Many users suggested that the spectators read what she said about the designer in her comments. During her lengthy caption, Kardashian discussed the pain she experienced once she learned of Mugler’s death, and she also highlighted his “vision” and wished they had more time to create together.

“Manfred Thierry Mugler 💔 My heart breaks,” Kardashian wrote. “There’s no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic! I am so honored to have known you, spent time with you, and be a muse for you.”

“There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much,” she continued. “I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant! You always said beauty will save the world – and you really believed it was a better place because of the beauty all around! Thank you for the beauty. I love you so much. My condolences go to Manfred’s family, friends, JB and his incredible team – and everyone who loved him and whose lives he has touched ✨🕊”

As of this writing, Mugler’s cause of death remains unknown.