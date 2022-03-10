Kim Kardashian gets blasted for claims people don’t want to work on International Women’s Day 

Kim Kardashian has advice for people who don’t want to work. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kim Kardashian is used to drumming up publicity, but her latest statements may not have been what she expected.

In an interview to promote her reality show, The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian gave business advice to fans. She complains that no one wants to work and that it does not matter if she is famous for being famous.

The comments were not well-received by fans and former employees who claim she was born to wealth and privilege.

Fans can check out the new pictures and interview in Variety Magazine.

Kim Kardashian has business advice for people on International Women’s Day

Kim Kardashian posed in her signature all-black leather for a Variety Magazine shoot with her sisters. She discusses her new reality TV show, her new boyfriend, and details about her life in the interview. Kim conducts the interview after hopping off of a private jet from Milan. During the interview, she jumps into one of her luxury cars to chauffeur her daughter to practice.

She also offers some advice on International Women’s Day.

What did Kim say that has the internet up in arms?

In an interview with Variety, Kim Kardashian said, “I have the best advice for women in business.”

Kim continues, “Get your f****** ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Kim doubled down on her statements in the same interview. As for questions about her being famous for being famous or born into wealth, she says, “Who gives a f***. We focus on the positive. We work our a**es off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

Kim says that she is being factual and not being rude as she says, “With all respect, and with love, I’m not, like, being a b***h.”

Kim Kardashian stars in a new reality TV show The Kardashians

Time will tell if Kim Kardashian’s interview helped or hurt her cause. The reality TV star is promoting her new reality TV show with her KarJenner sisters called The Kardashians.

The show will pick up where Keeping Up With The Kardashians left off in 2020. KUWTK was canceled in 2020 after 20 seasons on the air.

The Kardashian sisters have editing control on The Kardashians and promise it will show a different perspective.

The drama between Tristan and Khloe will also be on The Kardashians. Khloe tells Variety, “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about. But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.