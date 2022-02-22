Kim Kardashian takes a night swim in daring black bikini, sunglasses, and matching black gloves

Kim Kardashian shares sexy black bikini pictures of a nighttime swim. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian is making a statement.

In a series of sexy shots, the reality TV star wore a black bikini, shades, and gloves under a moonlit pool. The reality star shared the pool shots to her Instagram page.

One of the pictures features a soaking wet Kim giving two middle fingers to the camera. Is it a message for someone?

The 41-year-old star shared the pictures amidst continuing drama with estranged husband, Donda rapper Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added a series of four sultry shots to her Instagram page. Kim wears black gloves, black sunglasses, and a black bikini.

The background features palm trees and a bright full moon that peeks out of the clouds.

In the first shot, Kim holds her long ponytail as she leans against the edge of a bright blue infinity pool.

The second over-the-shoulder shot features Kim with wet hair as the moon’s reflection shines on the pool water. Her famous backside is barely visible through the waves of the pool.

The caption reads, “N I T E S W I M” with water drop and moon emojis.

In the third photo, Kim sticks out her tongue and flips her middle fingers up to the camera. Her gloves say “Coco,” an ode to designer Coco Chanel.

Kimora Lee Simmons approves of the shots, leaving some blue heart emojis.

Kim has had a tough couple of weeks as her ex Kanye West continues to rant on social media. Kanye has expressed discontent with numerous things, including Kim’s new boyfriend, SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce drama

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are undergoing divorce proceedings, which have been anything but easy.

Kanye reportedly objects to the divorce, which will make the separation more difficult.

Kanye continues to post comments about Kim’s relationship and other revelations about the starlet’s family on social media, exacerbating problems.

Kim appears to be taking things as well as she can and is infrequently commenting on the situation. The only comment Kim made was regarding Kanye’s complaints about their daughter North’s use of TikTok.

Kim says, ​“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”