Kim Kardashian enjoys Idaho vacation after split from Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is getting in touch with nature following the split from her boyfriend of nine months, Pete Davidson.

Kim was spotted in the city of Coeur d’Alene on Sunday. Paparazzi caught the mother of four in Idaho as she cleared her head.

Kim previously celebrated Kylie Jenner’s 25 birthday with other family members and friends on an exclusive getaway that featured a yacht and fireworks. Kim got loose and even tried her hand at a shot, which didn’t go as planned.

Sources revealed that Kylie’s birthday came at the perfect time because it allowed Kim to get away from Los Angeles.

Apparently not content with just one getaway, Kim set her sights on another weekend trip.

Coeur d’Alene boasts the beautiful Lake Coeur d’Alene, where Kim tried her hand at wakeboarding behind a high-speed boat.

A blonde Kim made the wetsuit her own, opting for an unzipped look. She sported her blonde locks in a bun and gave her best for the outdoor activities.

Kim Kardashian jets to Idaho following public breakup

Kim also visited a sky bridge which she shared on her now-deleted Instagram Story. The bridge was not for those afraid of heights, as the tall structure made of wood spanned across the sky.

Kim and Pete were hot and heavy after the two connected when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live, the sketch comedy show where Pete was a cast member. The two attended The White House Correspondents Dinner and the 2022 Met Gala.

Pete also appeared in the trailer for Season 2 of The Kardashians, exciting fans who could see a glimpse of the dynamic between Kim and the comedian.

However, as news of Pete’s appearance on the Hulu show surfaced, so did the rumors of friction in the relationship.

Pete Davidson will only be in the background for The Kardashians Season 2

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Pete will only have a background role in the new Season of The Kardashians.

Pete’s appearance in the trailer for Season 2 suggested he could have a sizable role in the show.

A source elaborated to Page Six, “He’s in the background, but the reality world is not built for people like Pete.”

The source continued, “He was not on the first season. I don’t know how they’re doing the second season, but he’s not a part of that world.”

Pete maintains a private life in Staten Island, and the distance from Kim reportedly contributed to the breakup.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.