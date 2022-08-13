Kim Kardashian works out in nude-colored underwear and heels

Kim Kardashian in skin-colored lingerie is working on her fitness. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Kim Kardashian is entering a new era as the reality TV star is single and working out in lingerie at the gym.

The newly blonde beauty revealed an artsy video that featured her at a fitness center while she wore skin-colored lingerie.

Kim wore a matching skin-colored bra and underwear set from her SKIMS shapewear line. She paired the lingerie with thigh-high tan boots featuring heels in an impractical workout ensemble.

Fans have wondered what was next for the reality TV star, who constantly reinvents herself to stay relevant.

Kim’s last era, featuring her boyfriend of nine months, Pete Davidson, saw her go bleach blonde for the 2022 Met Gala. She also lost a considerable amount of weight– 21 pounds.

Kim went old school for the shoot, grabbing a camcorder with a viewfinder and filming herself in the mirror.

Kim Kardashian hits the gym in her underwear and heels

The clip also saw Kim admire herself in the mirror, an activity the reality star has done in each style era.

Kim was noticeably sweaty and makeup-free as she did a vigorous workout while filming.

The artistic video featured an intentionally shaky camera and grainy footage as she appeared to channel technology of the early ’90s.

The caption read, “gym time.”

Kim’s sister, gym enthusiast Khloe Kardashian, wrote, “I wore this to the gym this morning.”

The seemingly random video was set to Ciara’s Paint It Black. The singer and dancer seemed to approve of the video, commenting, “Well Alright then.”

Kim Kardashian is keeping busy post-breakup

Kim Kardashian is doing her best to keep busy following her breakup from her boyfriend of nine months, Pete Davidson. The Kardashians star joined little sister Kylie for a birthday celebration on a yacht with her close friend La La Anthony, and a few of Kylie’s best friends.

Also joining the KarJenner clan was momager, Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner.

The ladies drank champagne, watched fireworks, took pictures, and tried shots.

Kylie shared a clip of her birthday celebration as she received a Birkin bag and partied with her squad.

In an unexpected moment, Kylie’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel, friend Stassie Karanikolaou, and Kim each received a fruity shot.

Kim quickly spat out the drink, showing she has some practice to do.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.